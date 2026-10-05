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Top stocks to watch and why today: Ola, HDFC Bank, Nykaa, Infosys shares in focus on Monday, 5 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch on 5 October, 2026: Ola Electric Mobility, HDFC Bank, Nykaa, Bajaj Housing Finance are among the shares that will remain in focus on Monday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published5 Oct 2026, 07:29 AM IST
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Top stocks to watch on 5 October, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open higher on Monday, 5 October, with GIFT Nifty pointing to a positive start for domestic benchmark indices.

GIFT Nifty was trading near the 22,580 mark, up around 50 points from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a firm opening for the Indian equity market.

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Domestic equities remained under pressure through the previous week. The Sensex declined 1.52% on Monday and recorded relatively smaller losses over the following two sessions before falling another 0.79% on Thursday. For the week, the Sensex shed 1,670.84 points to end at 71,909.70, while the Nifty declined more than 3% to close at 22,421.95.

Also Read | Stock market outlook today, 5 Oct: Sensex, Nifty prediction

Investors are likely to keep an eye on several stocks on Monday as companies announce key developments, including business updates, fundraising plans, new orders, project milestones, regulatory actions and strategic initiatives, which could influence their share prices.

Ola Electric Mobility, HDFC Bank, Nykaa, Bajaj Housing Finance are among the shares that will remain in focus on Monday.

Top stocks to watch on Monday, 5 October

Ola Electric Mobility

Promoter Bhavish Aggarwal has pledged a 4.32% stake in the company to participate in the rights issue approved by the board, the electric vehicle maker said on Sunday, October 4.

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HDFC Bank

The bank remains in focus following the appointment of its new MD & CEO as well as its quarterly business update released late Sunday. The lender’s gross advances rose 16.3% year-on-year to 32.19 lakh crore during the quarter.

Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, said on Sunday, October 4, that its consolidated net revenue for the September quarter is expected to grow in the high twenties on a year-on-year basis.

Bajaj Housing Finance

The company reported robust growth in gross disbursements and assets under management (AUM) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

RITES

The company said on Sunday that it has received relief of 38.30 crore on a tax, interest and penalty demand for FY20. The relief followed an appellate authority’s decision to partially set aside the demand order.

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Infosys

Infosys' American Depositary Receipt (ADR) surged nearly 8% in pre-market trading on October 1 after Accenture posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and raised its revenue outlook for FY27.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

The company said its US subsidiary, DRL Inc, has been fined $32,350 over an incorrect classification of the financial year reference made while paying taxes.

DLF

The company has announced that its luxury residential project, The Aureva, in Sector 63, Gurugram, has been completely sold out. The development is targeted at the retirement segment.

Canara Bank

The lender reported a 16.8% year-on-year rise in domestic advances to 12.63 lakh crore in the second quarter. Its global business increased 15.8% to 30.71 lakh crore, while domestic deposits grew 11% to 15.48 lakh crore.

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IREDA

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency said the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director assigned to Director-Finance Dr Bijay Kumar Mohanty has been extended for another three months. The extension will be effective from October 1, 2026.

Also Read | Nifty prediction today: Oversold conditions raise rebound chances

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

The insurer appointed Siddharth Mishra as Managing Director and CEO for a five-year term. The appointment comes after incumbent MD and CEO Anup Bagchi moved to HDFC Bank.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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