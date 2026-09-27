Top stocks in focus tomorrow. Why Adani Power, SAIL, BCCL, Power Grid, Cupid, KPI must be on radar - List for Mon 28 Sep

Top stocks to watch on Monday, 28 September, 2026: Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Monday, 28 September, after the firms announced key business developments, new order wins, fundraising plans and investment decisions after market hours.

Shares of Adani Power, SAIL, BCCL, Power Grid are among those expected to remain in focus during Monday’s trading session.

Indian equities extended their decline for a seventh straight week, with elevated crude oil prices, rising US Treasury yields and regulatory concerns in parts of the financial sector weighing on investor sentiment. Heading into the next week, global macroeconomic cues are expected to remain a key factor influencing market direction.

Stocks in focus on 28 September 2026 Adani Power: The company has has completed the merger of 10 wholly owned subsidiaries with the company as part of its group restructuring exercise. The merger came into effect on September 25, 2026.

SAIL, BCCL: State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and operate two coal blocks in West Bengal.

Sedemac Mechatronics: The company has commenced limited commercial production at its newly established manufacturing facility in Shinde village, Khed taluka, Pune district, Maharashtra.

Power Grid: The board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through an unsecured rupee term loan/line of credit from the State Bank of India.

Cupid: The board on Saturday approved the conversion of up to 30 lakh warrants, in one or more tranches, into an equivalent number of equity shares of Baazar Style Retail Ltd.

KPI Green Energy: Company's subsidiary SDEL has completed the acquisition of 1,07,47,760 equity shares of DMGEL, representing a 62.91% stake in the company's paid-up equity share capital, on September 26.

Aequs: Karnataka-based precision and product manufacturing company Aequs Ltd said on Friday that its board has approved the preferential issue of up to 2,80,71,690 warrants to Mellwood Trustee Services Private Limited, the trustee of Melligeri Private Family Foundation and a member of the promoter group.

Unichem Lab: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection of the company’s Goa formulation facility in Pilerne, Bardez, from September 21 to September 26.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers: State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) on Friday, September 25, approved the placement of a purchase order worth ₹797 crore, excluding taxes, with Larsen & Toubro Ltd for the revamp of its ammonia plant.

Suntech Realty: Real estate company Sunteck Realty Ltd on Friday, September 25, said it has received a show-cause notice (SCN) from the Department of Goods and Services Tax for FY23. The notice involves a total demand of ₹59.44 crore, including interest and penalty.