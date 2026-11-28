Stocks to watch: After a volatile, holiday-shortened week that snapped the domestic market's four-week winning streak, investors will track a fresh set of corporate announcements, order wins and regulatory developments on Monday, November 30. Suzlon Energy, Tata Group companies, Zee Entertainment, KEC International, Bosch and APL Apollo are among the stocks likely to remain in focus.

The Nifty 50 declined 0.75% over the week, while the Sensex shed 0.69%, as rising crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and selling in heavyweight stocks weighed on sentiment. Here are 10 stocks to watch at the start of the next trading week.

Stocks to watch on Monday, November 30 1. Suzlon Energy Suzlon Energy bagged India's first wind repowering project from the Tata Group. According to Suzlon Group CEO Ajay Kapur, the initial order is small, but the opportunity is significant, with wind repowering representing a potential 25 GW market. The government had announced a wind repowering policy three years ago to replace ageing, low-capacity turbines.

2. Tata Group stocks Tata Sons' board meeting scheduled for November 30 will proceed after the Bombay High Court refused to stay or defer it. However, the outcome will remain subject to the final decision in ongoing legal proceedings concerning Tata Trusts' affirmative voting rights. The trusts had approached the court seeking an injunction, alleging that the Tata Sons chairman's casting vote was used to override the mandatory voting rights of their nominee directors.

3. Bosch Bosch has fixed December 24, 2026, as the deemed date of allotment for its bonus shares. The company will submit the necessary documents to depositories for crediting the shares by noon on that day. The bonus shares are scheduled to become available for trading from December 28.

4. APL Apollo Tubes APL Apollo Tubes said SEBI has extended the deadline for Tata Steel's open offer to acquire up to a 26% stake in the company to December 8, from December 1. The offer covers up to 7.28 crore fully paid-up shares, representing 26% of APL Apollo's expanded voting share capital. The open offer was announced on November 23.

5. Zee Entertainment Zee Entertainment's ₹600-crore share buyback will open on December 1 and close on December 7. The company will repurchase up to 6.59 crore shares at ₹91 apiece through the tender offer route. Eligible shareholders can tender approximately one share for every 14 shares held on the November 25 record date.

6. KEC International KEC International secured fresh orders worth ₹1,407 crore across its Transmission and Distribution, Transportation and Cables businesses. The orders include substations in Africa, a 765 kV transmission line project in India and the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

Quality Power closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) at ₹1,458.76 per share, issuing 39,07,431 equity shares to eligible institutional investors. The issue opened on November 25 and closed on November 27.

The Reserve Bank of India approved a three-month extension of Carol Furtado's tenure as interim CEO, effective December 1. Her extended term will continue until February 28, 2027, or until a regular managing director and CEO is appointed, whichever comes earlier.

9. Balaji Amines Balaji Amines received a licence from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration to manufacture, sell and distribute pharmaceutical-grade Propylene Glycol under Indian Pharmacopoeia and United States Pharmacopeia standards. The licence covers production at its Chincholi facility in Solapur.

KP Green Engineering secured fresh confirmed orders worth ₹110.54 crore, including taxes from various clients across multiple business segments. These comprise ₹50.14 crore in solar projects, ₹54.60 crore in transmission tower-related work, ₹1.16 crore in cable trays and ₹4.64 crore in poles and high masts.