Top stocks to watch: RIL, Infosys, PTC India

Adani Total Gas: The company has signed a definitive agreement under which it will collaborate on the establishment of a bio-conversion plant with a design capacity of about 350 tonnes per day of feed processing at Barsana, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh based on cattle dung as the primary biomass along with other biomass including napier grass, and press mud. The company has completed the acquisition of 50% stake in Smartmeters Technologies.

