Top stocks to watch today: Infosys, IRFC, Muthoot Finance among shares in focus on Thursday, 1 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch on Thursday, 1 October: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a subdued note on Thursday, October 1, with GIFT Nifty pointing to a flat start. GIFT Nifty was trading around 22,629, down nearly 30 points from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a muted opening for the benchmark indices.

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On Wednesday Indian equities ended the final trading session of September in the red, as the recent relief rally lost steam amid profit booking at higher levels. The Nifty 50 declined 0.42% to close at 22,620, remaining below the key 23,000 mark for the third consecutive session. The Sensex also slipped 0.07% to settle at 72,480.

Indian stock market investors are likely to keep an eye on several companies on Thursday, October 1, following a host of key developments, including business updates, fundraising plans, new order wins, project developments, regulatory actions and strategic initiatives.

Infosys, HDFC Bank, Acme Solar, Muthoot Finance, Jio Financial Services, IRFC among shares that will remain in focus on Thursday.

Stocks to watch on Thursday, 1 October Infosys The company has extended its strategic partnership with Dutch lender ABN AMRO to support the bank in expanding the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations.

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HDFC Bank Sudhir Kumar Jha, Group Head – Legal & Group General Counsel, has retired from HDFC Bank with effect from the close of business on September 30, 2026. Following his superannuation, he has also ceased to be classified as a Senior Management Personnel of the bank.

ACME Solar ACME Solar Holdings, through its wholly owned subsidiary ACME Sigma Urja, has commissioned Phase-I of the battery energy storage system (BESS) component of its FDRE project in Rajasthan.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya on Wednesday inaugurated the $750 million Phase II expansion of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s (APSEZ) Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT).

NTPC Green The company has announced that the fourth tranche of 50 MW solar capacity, out of the cumulative 300 MW solar component under the 200 MW Renewable Energy Round-the-Clock (RTC) project in Rajasthan, has commenced commercial operations from 00:00 hours on October 2, 2026.

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Muthoot Finance Muthoot Capital Services said it completed two Direct Assignment transactions on September 30, 2026. Through the transactions, the company raised ₹39.55 crore and ₹100.76 crore by assigning two-wheeler loan receivables worth ₹43.94 crore and ₹111.96 crore, respectively.

ideaForge Technology ideaForge Technology has received multiple orders worth ₹23.62 crore from domestic civil customers for the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), along with accessories and training services.

IRFC Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has received a ₹396.91 crore show-cause notice from Bihar tax authorities concerning GST-related matters for FY23.

Jio Financial Services The company and Allianz Europe B.V. have each infused ₹320.05 crore into their 50:50 joint venture, Jio Allianz General Insurance.

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 1 October from MarketSmith India

NCC NCC has secured two orders worth a combined ₹500.22 crore, excluding GST, during September 2026. The orders comprise ₹224.74 crore from the Buildings Division and ₹275.48 crore from the Transportation Division.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.