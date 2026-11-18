Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Wednesday, 18 November, amid mixed global cues and weakness in GIFT Nifty. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 25,313 at 6:32 AM, down 102.3 points from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a gap-down start for domestic markets.

The weak opening indication comes after Indian equities extended their winning streak for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, supported by buying in banking stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries, steady foreign fund inflows and moderate crude oil prices.

The Sensex advanced 427.40 points, or 0.52%, to close at 82,532.19, while the Nifty 50 gained 96.30 points, or 0.38%, to settle at 25,387.40. During the session, the Sensex touched an intraday high of 82,897.49.

Against this backdrop, several stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday following key corporate announcements, order wins, stake-sale developments and business updates.

Stocks to watch on 18 November 1. Advait Energy Transitions: The company has secured an order worth ₹130.49 crore, including taxes, from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO). The contract involves reconductoring two 220 kV transmission lines in Gujarat's Bharuch Circle. The project covers the Dahej–Haldarwa Line-1 and Line-2 and will involve upgrading them with higher-ampacity conductors.

2. Ashoka Buildcon: The infrastructure company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹1,465 crore project awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), excluding GST. The contract involves completing work on a 35.4-km stretch of the eight-lane Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway between Jujuwa and Gandeva in Gujarat.

3. GK Energy: The company's material wholly owned subsidiary, GK Energy Solar Private Limited, has amended its Memorandum of Association to expand into green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol and energy storage businesses. The revised objectives also include manufacturing electrolysers and fuel cells, developing hydrogen infrastructure, battery energy storage systems and hybrid renewable energy projects. The move is aimed at diversifying its business and tapping emerging opportunities in the green energy sector.

4. HCL Technologies: The IT major has partnered with Cohere to develop and deliver sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for enterprises and governments, initially focusing on Canada and Germany. The partnership will combine Cohere's AI platform and models with HCLTech's enterprise AI capabilities, targeting applications across insurance, financial services and manufacturing.

5. IIFL Finance: Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings is planning to sell up to a 13.25% stake in IIFL Finance through a block deal, involving up to 5.65 crore shares worth approximately ₹3,454 crore. The floor price has been set at ₹611 per share, nearly 4% below the prevailing market price, according to sources.

6. Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures, has acquired a 50% stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International, making it a joint venture. Advent is developing a commercial project in Mumbai's Andheri East, spread across 21,978.22 square metres, with a leasable area of approximately 1.50 million square feet and an estimated gross development value of ₹4,500 crore.

Prestige Falcon has subscribed to 26,95,970 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each. The remaining investment will be infused through loans or convertible securities over the project's tenure.

7. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: The company has entered into an advance pricing agreement with tax authorities, resulting in an additional tax liability of ₹14.3 crore and a reduction of ₹94 crore in contingent liabilities.

8. Signature Global: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Maa Vaishno Net-Tech, has emerged as the successful bidder for 474.66 acres of land in Maharashtra's Raigad district for ₹194.19 crore. The land parcels are spread across Karjat, Khalapur, Sudhagad and adjoining areas, near the Navi Mumbai International Airport region. The company is evaluating development opportunities for the acquired land.

9. Tata Group stocks: Former Tata Trusts trustee Darius Khambata has written to Vice-Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, questioning their change in stance on the listing of Tata Sons and disputing their claim that trustees were kept informed of discussions with the RBI.

In a letter dated 17 November, Khambata also sought an explanation for their shift in position in April 2026, noting that they had earlier supported opposing the listing in March 2024, May 2025 and July 2025.