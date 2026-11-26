The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking positive signals from GIFT Nifty despite mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty live chart indicated a gap-up start for domestic markets. At 6:37 am, GIFT Nifty was trading around 26,101, up 164 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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On Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices staged a sharp recovery, shrugging off weakness in Asian markets as foreign fund inflows, softer crude oil prices and buying in heavyweight banking stocks boosted sentiment.

The BSE Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to settle at 83,938.28. During the session, it climbed as much as 2,062.22 points, or 2.50%, to hit an intraday high of 84,498.21.

The NSE Nifty 50 gained 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to close at 25,819.25. The index touched an intraday high of 25,951.65, rising 602 points, or 2.37%, at its peak.

Shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Bharti Airtel, CESC, Diamond Power Infrastructure, HDFC Bank, Juniper Green Energy, KSB, LG Electronics India, Lupin, Schaeffler India and Waaree Renewable Technologies will be in focus on Thursday, 26 November, following key corporate developments.

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Stocks to Watch Today Advanced Enzyme Technologies: The company has acquired an additional 1.22% stake in its subsidiary JC Biotech Private Limited by purchasing 2,53,294 equity shares from existing shareholders for ₹2.28 crore, at ₹90 per share. Following the transaction, its holding in JC Biotech has increased from 96.94% to 98.16%, effective 25 November 2026. Advanced Enzyme Technologies is also in the process of acquiring the remaining 1.84% stake, thereby making JC Biotech its wholly owned subsidiary.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The company has received two Establishment Inspection Reports (EIRs) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), confirming the closure of an unannounced inspection at its bioequivalence facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. The inspection was conducted between 31 August and 10 September 2026. The company had earlier informed stock exchanges about the successful completion of the inspection on 11 September.

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Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: The company has signed an agreement to develop a 42-room resort under its Zone Connect by The Park brand near Auroville Junction, on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry border. The property will feature guest rooms, cottages, private pool villas and banquet facilities with a capacity to accommodate up to 500 guests. The resort is expected to commence operations in the first quarter of FY28.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator has received a notice from the Department of Telecommunications imposing a penalty of ₹7.96 lakh for an alleged breach of subscriber verification norms. The company said its maximum financial liability would be restricted to the penalty amount. It has decided not to challenge the notice and will make the payment.

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CESC: The company's subsidiary, Purvah Green Power Private Limited, has awarded a contract to Venwind Refex Power for supplying wind turbine generators and tubular towers, along with executing wind power projects with a combined capacity of 153.7 MW in Madhya Pradesh.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The company has secured two orders from Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) for supplying conductors for the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh sections of the ±800 kV HVDC Bhadla–Fatehpur transmission project. The orders cover 5,693 km of AL-59 Lapwing conductors and 967 km of AL-59 Zebra conductors, taking the combined supply requirement to 6,660 km. The contracts are valued at ₹488.18 crore, including GST, with a basic order value of ₹413.71 crore excluding GST. Deliveries will be made in phases according to the project schedule and are scheduled for completion by December 2027.

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HDFC Bank: The bank's board has approved the reappointment of Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as an independent director for another five-year term, from 25 January 2027, to 24 January 2032. The decision was taken at a 25 November board meeting following a recommendation from the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The reappointment is subject to shareholders' approval. The bank clarified that Bhanwala is not related to any other director or key managerial personnel and is not disqualified from holding the position under any Sebi order or direction from another authority.

Juniper Green Energy: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Juniper Green Gem Private Limited, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC for a 150 MW wind-solar hybrid power project. Under the agreement, the subsidiary will develop the project and supply electricity to NTPC. The scheduled commencement of power supply is 30 June 2028. The project is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately ₹155 crore once operational.

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KSB: The company has received an order worth ₹117 crore from Triveni Turbines for supplying 15 sets of boiler feed pumps and associated accessories for JSW Energy.

LG Electronics India: South Korean parent LG Electronics is planning to offload up to 2% of its stake in the Indian subsidiary through a block deal valued at up to ₹2,320.5 crore. The proposed transaction involves up to 1.358 crore shares at a floor price of ₹1,709.30 apiece, representing a discount of around 6% to the stock's previous closing price. The seller will be subject to a 180-day lock-up period on any further stake sale.

Lupin: The pharmaceutical company has secured USFDA approval for its Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets in the US market. The combination drug is used to control blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes. The product has estimated annual sales of $439.2 million in the US.

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Schaeffler India: Schaeffler AG, the German parent of Schaeffler India, is likely to sell up to a 6% stake in the Indian subsidiary through a block deal worth approximately ₹3,188 crore, according to a CNBC-TV18 report citing sources on 25 November. The floor price has been fixed at ₹3,400 per share, a discount of 5.6% to the stock's previous closing price. The seller will be subject to a 180-day lock-up period on any further stake sale.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: CARE Ratings has assigned a CARE A+ rating with a Stable outlook to the company's long-term bank facilities worth ₹875.03 crore. The agency has also reaffirmed its CARE A+/Stable and CARE A1+ ratings on the company's long-term and short-term bank facilities, respectively, with the total facility amount enhanced to ₹2,243.72 crore from ₹2,200 crore. Separately, the rating on certain long-term bank facilities with a sanctioned amount of nil has been withdrawn.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.