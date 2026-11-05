Top stocks to watch today: Bharti Airtel, LIC, Nykaa, Torrent Power shares in focus on Thursday, 5 Nov | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open sharply higher on Thursday, November 5, as GIFT Nifty indicated a strong start for domestic benchmark indices. GIFT Nifty was trading around the 24,300 mark, up nearly 350 points or 1.50% from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a robust opening for the Indian equity market.

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On Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices extended their rally for the fifth consecutive session, supported by strong buying interest in heavyweight financial, FMCG and automobile stocks. Positive sentiment was further reinforced by foreign fund inflows and a decline in crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex climbed 383.55 points, or 0.50%, to close at 77,301.40, marking its highest closing level in over two months. During the session, the 30-share index advanced as much as 478.19 points, or 0.62%, to hit an intraday high of 77,396.04. The NSE Nifty 50 also ended higher, gaining 149.75 points, or 0.63%, to settle at 23,960.60.

Meanwhile, several stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday amid company-specific announcements and corporate developments. Updates related to fresh order wins, business performance, expansion plans and operational developments could drive stock-specific action during the trading session.

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Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Titan, BSE, Nykaa, Torrent Power, Dabur India, Lenskart are among the shares in focus on Thursday.

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, 5 November 2026 Bharti Airtel, LIC, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bharat Forge, LG Electronics, Bharti Hexacom, Britannia Industries Shares of Bharti Airtel, LIC, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bharat Forge, LG Electronics, Bharti Hexacom, Britannia Industries will remain in focus on Thursday as the companies will release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Nykaa Nykaa reported a more than threefold jump in net profit to ₹101.2 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

BSE The stock exchange posted a 44.9% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to ₹809.15 crore for the September quarter, against ₹558.43 crore in the year-ago period.

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Lenskart Solutions Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions reported a 122.1% YoY surge in consolidated net profit to ₹227.08 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹102.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 35.7% to ₹2,845.03 crore from ₹2,096.14 crore in Q2 FY26.

Dabur India Dabur India recorded a 12% YoY rise in net profit to ₹506 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹453 crore a year earlier. This marked the company's fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit profit growth. Revenue also increased 11.7% to ₹3,563 crore from ₹3,191 crore.

Torrent Power Torrent Power reported a 12.9% YoY increase in net profit to ₹838 crore for the September quarter. Revenue grew 24.5% to ₹9,802 crore from ₹7,876 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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Adani Power Adani Power has entered into a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) to supply 1,234 MW of ex-bus net thermal power. The agreement is backed by an installed generation capacity of 1,320 MW.

RITES RITES reported operating revenue of ₹557 crore and EBITDA of ₹123 crore for the quarter. Its EBITDA margin stood at 22.1%, while profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹97 crore, translating into a margin of 16.7%.

NALCO National Aluminium Company (NALCO) is advancing its proposed brownfield expansion project at its Angul smelter in Odisha. The project aims to enhance the company's aluminium smelting capacity by 0.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Aurobindo Pharma Aurobindo Pharma posted a 52.5% YoY increase in net profit to ₹1,124 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with ₹848 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's board also approved an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share with a face value of ₹1 each.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.