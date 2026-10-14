Top stocks to watch today: BHEL, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Electronics shares in focus on Wednesday, 14 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch: The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Wednesday, 14 October, as indicated by GIFT Nifty. The index was trading around 22,765, down nearly 85 points from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a weak start for the domestic benchmark indices.

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Indian stock markets staged a sharp recovery on Tuesday, with the Sensex surging over 1,100 points and the Nifty 50 settling above the 22,720 mark. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,109.10 points, or 1.54%, to close at 73,033.78, near its intraday high. During the session, it climbed 1,120.99 points, or 1.55%, to hit 73,045.67, marking its biggest single-day gain in four months. The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 358.60 points, or 1.60%, to settle at 22,721.95, at its intraday high and recording its strongest single-day recovery in more than two months.

Meanwhile, several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Wednesday’s trading session amid a series of corporate announcements. Developments related to order wins, business updates, expansion plans and other company-specific news could drive stock-specific movements.

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Stocks to watch on 14 October, 2026 BHEL, Canara Bank, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Groww, Tata Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Shares of BHEL, Canara Bank, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Groww, Tata Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company will remain in focus as the companies will declare their Q2 results 2026 today.

Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jabil Inc. to form a 50:50 joint venture focused on manufacturing and assembling AI and data centre equipment in India.

Bharat Electronics Bharat Electronics (BEL), the state-owned defence electronics manufacturer, has received additional orders worth ₹533 crore since its last disclosure on September 17, 2026.

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Transformers and Rectifiers Transformers and Rectifiers posted a strong improvement in its second-quarter results, with net profit increasing to ₹79.8 crore from ₹33.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

RailTel Corporation of India RailTel Corporation of India has secured a work order worth ₹48.98 crore, including taxes, from the Odisha government's Higher Education Department.

Oil India Oil India said its wholly owned subsidiary, OIL Green Energy Ltd. (OGEL), has incorporated a joint venture company named Hind Oil Biofuels Private Limited.

Reliance Power Reliance Power said the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) order under FEMA relates to foreign currency convertible bonds issued in 2006 and an overseas investment made in its Singapore subsidiary in 2008, both of which took place several years ago with the required approvals. The seizure mainly involves shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Sasan Power, which have already been pledged to Power Finance Corporation, a government-owned company, for over 10 years. The order also covers certain bank balances of Reliance Power.

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Zydus Lifesciences The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the company’s manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, from October 5 to October 13. The inspection concluded with five observations.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 14 October

Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor Group announced a comprehensive investment plan of $15.5 billion in India between 2026 and 2032. The investment highlights India’s importance as a key market for the Group’s future growth, expansion into emerging markets and development of next-generation automotive technologies.

Polycab India The company said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) order that initiated the corporate insolvency resolution process against it.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.