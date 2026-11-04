Top stocks to watch today: BSE, Nykaa, NSE, SBI, IEX shares in focus on Wednesday, 4 Nov | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Wednesday, November 4, breaking its four-session winning streak, as indicated by GIFT Nifty. GIFT Nifty was trading around the 23,718 level, down nearly 40 points, or 0.17%, from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a weak start for domestic benchmark indices.

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On Tuesday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their gains for the fourth consecutive session, ending nearly 2% higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,225.07 points, or 1.62%, to close at 76,917.85, its highest level of the session. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 370.05 points, or 1.58%, to settle at 23,810.85, also marking its intraday peak.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 4 November

Meanwhile, several stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday amid company-specific announcements and corporate developments. Updates on new order wins, business performance, expansion plans and operational developments could trigger stock-specific movements during the trading session.

BSE, Nykaa, Lenskart, NSE, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), SBI, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) among shares in focus on Wednesday.

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, 4 November, 2026 BSE, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Lenskart Solutions, Power Finance Corporation, Cummins India, Zydus Lifesciences, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Shares of BSE, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Lenskart Solutions, Power Finance Corporation, Cummins India, Zydus Lifesciences, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises will remain in focus as the companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

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NSE The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) posted a 23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹2,578 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹2,098 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. These are the exchange's first quarterly earnings since its Dalal Street debut in September 2026.

SBI State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector lender, reported a 14% YoY growth in standalone net profit to ₹23,038 crore in Q2FY27, up from ₹20,160 crore in the year-ago period.

Happiest Minds Technologies The IT services company reported a 15.12% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹62.19 crore for the September quarter of FY27.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) The exchange recorded a 16.5% YoY growth in electricity traded volume to 13.1 billion units (BU) in October. Real-time market volume increased 23.7% to 5.7 BU, while day-ahead market volume fell 3.8% to 4,508 million units (MU).

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MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) posted a 130% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to ₹454.57 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹197.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Bata India The footwear manufacturer reported a 28.6% YoY rise in net profit to ₹18 crore for Q2FY27, compared with ₹14 crore in the same quarter last year.

V-Mart Retail The retail company reported a wider net loss of ₹16 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of ₹8.87 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Awfis Space Solutions The company posted a 93.7% YoY increase in net profit to ₹31 crore for Q2FY27, up from ₹16 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals The agrochemical company reported a 2.6% YoY decline in net profit to ₹632 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹649 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.