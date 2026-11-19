Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Thursday, 19 November, amid mixed global cues and weak signals from GIFT Nifty.

Asian markets opened on a mixed-to-negative note as investors assessed overnight losses on Wall Street and Anthropic's record-breaking IPO pricing. Japan's benchmark index edged higher in early trade, while Australian shares declined amid a broad sell-off in commodities.

GIFT Nifty also pointed to a weak start for domestic equities. At 6:34 am, GIFT Nifty was trading around 25,161.5, at a discount of 78 points to the previous close of Nifty futures.

Domestic markets witnessed profit-booking on Wednesday, snapping a two-session winning streak. The Sensex fell 500.38 points, or 0.61%, to settle at 82,031.81, while the Nifty 50 declined 159.45 points, or 0.63%, to close at 25,227.95. The Sensex had plunged as much as 751.72 points during the session, touching an intraday low of 81,780.47, as selling pressure in consumer durables, metal and banking stocks weighed on sentiment. Concerns over potential interest rate hikes and weakness in global markets added to the cautious mood.

Stocks to watch today: Jio Financial Services, Bharat Forge, Dalmia Bharat, Sky Gold & Diamonds, LT Foods, National Aluminium Company, Aavas Financiers, Aye Finance, Bank of Maharashtra, South Indian Bank, Supreme Petrochem, PhysicsWallah and Coal India are among the stocks likely to remain in focus on company-specific developments, including investments, acquisitions, fundraising plans, lending-rate revisions and the upcoming Mahanadi Coalfields IPO.

Stocks to watch today, 19 November Aavas Financiers: The company's board has approved a 20-basis-point increase in its prime lending rate to 17.90%, effective 4 December.

Aye Finance: The NBFC has approved raising up to ₹325 crore through three series of secured, listed and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement. The issue includes a green shoe option of up to ₹75 crore, with each debenture carrying a face value of ₹1 lakh and being issued at par in dematerialised form.

Bank of Maharashtra: The bank has raised its overnight marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 80 basis points to 7.75%, with immediate effect. The one-month MCLR has been increased by 50 basis points to 8.30%, while the three-month rate has been raised by 25 basis points to 8.60%. The six-month MCLR has been revised upwards to 8.85% from 8.65%.

Bharat Forge: The company has invested ₹291 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL), through a rights issue, using proceeds from its qualified institutional placement (QIP). Bharat Forge was allotted 29.05 crore fully paid-up equity shares of KSSL at ₹10 apiece, with the allotment completed on 18 November.

Coal India: The stock will remain in focus as the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, opens for subscription on Thursday, 19 November.

Dalmia Bharat: The company's board will meet on 23 November 2026, to consider a proposal for the buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares. The proposal will be considered in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI's Buy-back of Securities Regulations, 2018.

Jio Financial Services: The company and BlackRock have each invested ₹123 crore in their 50:50 joint venture, Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd, through a rights issue. Both partners subscribed to and were allotted 12.3 crore equity shares each, with a face value of ₹10 apiece, at par. The proceeds will be used to fund the joint venture's business operations. Jio Financial Services said the related-party transaction was conducted on an arm's-length basis.

LT Foods: The company's US subsidiary, LT Foods Americas, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of MK Foods Holdings, the parent company of premium Indian-inspired food brand Maya Kaimal, for an enterprise value of $5.8 million. The acquisition, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, is expected to be completed within three months, subject to customary closing conditions.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO): The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RUSAL to explore the recovery of scandium, a critical mineral, from red mud, a by-product of alumina production. The partnership will involve knowledge exchange and an assessment of viable extraction methods. The MoU was signed in the presence of NALCO Chairman and Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh and senior officials from both companies.

PhysicsWallah: The edtech company expects its revenue to grow to around ₹9,000–10,000 crore by FY30, compared with ₹3,900 crore in FY26. It is targeting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% between FY27 and FY30.

Sky Gold & Diamonds: The company's board and shareholders, at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), have approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,800 crore through public or private offerings, including a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares.

South Indian Bank: The lender has increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 5 basis points across tenures, effective Friday, 20 November. The revised MCLR now ranges from 8.25% to 9.55%.

Supreme Petrochem: The GST Department conducted an investigation at the company's Mumbai office on Wednesday. Based on its initial assessment, Supreme Petrochem does not expect the outcome of the investigation to have any material impact.

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