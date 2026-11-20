Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Friday amid mixed global cues and weakness in Gift Nifty. The Gift Nifty was trading at 25,393.5 at 6:39 AM, a 140-point discount to the previous close of Nifty 50 futures, signalling a gap-down start for domestic markets.

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The weak opening indication comes after a strong rally in the previous session. Indian equities staged a sharp recovery on Thursday, with the Sensex surging nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty 50 reclaiming the 25,500 mark to close at nine-month highs. Buying interest in auto, banking and FMCG stocks, sustained foreign fund inflows and easing commodity prices supported the rebound.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 989.94 points, or 1.21%, to close at 83,021.75. During the session, it climbed 1,012.06 points, or 1.23%, to touch an intraday high of 83,043.87. The Nifty 50 gained 286.35 points, or 1.14%, to settle at 25,514.30.

On the stock-specific front, Coal India, Ashoka Buildcon, Paytm, Dilip Buildcon, ACME Solar, Atul, Go Digit General Insurance, Hexaware Technologies, JK Cement and Manappuram Finance are likely to remain in focus following key corporate developments.

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Stocks to watch today ACME Solar Holdings: ACME Solar is in focus after commissioning a 57.69 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in Rajasthan. The project comprises solar power capacity of 100.02 MW and a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with a capacity of 57.69 MW and 265.38 MWh. It is backed by a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NHPC.

Ashoka Buildcon: The infrastructure company's ₹846.38 crore construction contract awarded by Saudi Arabia's Diriyah Company has been cancelled due to internal reasons attributable to the employer. The project involved the main construction works for one hotel under the Diriyah II development. It was awarded to Ashoka Buildcon's wholly owned Saudi Arabian subsidiary in a joint venture with BEC Arabia Contracting Co.

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Atul: The chemical manufacturer's US subsidiary, Atul USA, is facing an investigation by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) over alleged transhipment of Chinese-origin 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid (2,4-D) through India. The chemical is a herbicide used for weed control in crops.

Coal India: The state-owned coal producer has been declared the L2 bidder under the government's scheme to promote domestic manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnets. Coal India is leading a consortium with the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC). The Ministry of Heavy Industries issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) on November 19 for setting up a facility to manufacture sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets through a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Dilip Buildcon: The company has secured a ₹419.47 crore contract from Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) to construct a depot-cum-workshop for the Gurugram Metro corridor. The project includes civil, architectural, electrical and mechanical works at Sector 33 in Gurugram and is scheduled for completion within 21 months. The contract value includes GST.

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Go Digit General Insurance: The insurer has received registration from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to establish a branch office at GIFT City in Gujarat. The Certificate of Registration, issued on November 18, allows the company to operate as an IFSC Insurance Office (IIO). The move is expected to offer strategic, operational and fiscal benefits under the IFSCA framework.

Hexaware Technologies: The IT services company has renewed its Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) accreditation following a comprehensive audit in 2026. This marks its fourth cumulative year as an Azure Expert MSP. The renewal followed an assessment spanning more than 300 hours and a two-day third-party audit covering 30 clients across its Microsoft services portfolio.

JK Cement: The cement manufacturer has acquired a 27.03% stake in a special purpose vehicle engaged in renewable energy generation. JK Cement invested ₹5.14 crore in the entity, which will facilitate captive power supply to its Muddapur plant.

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Manappuram Finance: The non-banking financial company is targeting 25–30% growth in assets under management (AUM) in FY27, with gold loans expected to expand at a similar pace, Chairman and Managing Director V.P. Nandakumar said during the company's Q2 FY27 earnings call. The company also plans to add around 500 branches to its existing consolidated network of 5,375 by March 2027, amid rising competition from banks and NBFCs.

One 97 Communications (Paytm): Paytm's Singapore-based step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Singapore, has approved a proposed investment of up to ₹200 crore in subsidiaries of Funding Asia Group, also known as Funding Societies. The investment includes an initial commitment of approximately ₹162 crore for a 19.1% stake in CardUp, Funding Societies' payments subsidiary. The remaining ₹38 crore may be invested in one of its affiliates.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.