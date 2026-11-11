Top stocks to watch today: Cochin Shipyard, MRF, Tata Power shares in focus on Wednesday, 11 November | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, November 11, with GIFT Nifty indicating a strong start for the benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50. GIFT Nifty was trading around 25,319, up nearly 275 points or 1.10% from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a positive opening for domestic equities.

In the previous trading session on Monday, Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher after witnessing volatility and moving between gains and losses during the day. The BSE Sensex closed at 81,106.65, rising 107.25 points or 0.13% from its previous close of 80,999.40. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 settled at 25,044.65, gaining 58.25 points or 0.23% over its previous closing level of 24,986.40.

Meanwhile, several stocks are expected to remain in focus during Wednesday's trading session amid company-specific announcements and corporate developments. Developments related to new order wins, quarterly business performance, expansion strategies and operational updates are likely to trigger stock-specific movements.

Cochin Shipyard, MRF, Kalyan Jewellers, Tata Power, Hindustan Copper, BHEL, Bajaj Finance are among the shares in focus on Wednesday.

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, 11 November, 2026 Tata Power, Cupid, Hindustan Copper, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Shares of Tata Power, Cupid, Hindustan Copper, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers will remain in focus today as the companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Cochin Shipyard The state-owned shipbuilding company posted an almost 50% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27, although revenue increased 12%. The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹3 per share.

Kalyan Jewellers The jewellery retailer reported a 63.6% year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹427 crore for the September quarter. Revenue grew 31.4% to ₹10,323 crore, supported by strong business performance.

MRF The tyre manufacturer registered a 13% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹417 crore in Q2 FY27, despite a 17.4% increase in revenue. Its board also approved an interim dividend of ₹3 per share.

IIFL Finance The company has approved a primary capital infusion of ₹6,414.20 crore through a preferential issue. Global alternative asset management firm Blackstone will lead the investment with a contribution of ₹5,000 crore.

Whirlpool Whirlpool reported a 39% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹25 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹41 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Bajaj Finance The company has approved the allotment of 5,74,25,740 warrants to its promoter at an issue price of ₹1,010 per warrant.

Coal India The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has cleared the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Mahanadi Coalfields, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India.

BHEL Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) announced that the Telangana Commercial Tax Department has withdrawn a demand order worth ₹207.26 crore relating to FY23.

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Bank of Baroda The public sector lender has increased its Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rates (MCLR) across four tenures. The revised lending rates will come into effect from November 12, 2026.