Top stocks to watch today: Eternal, Reliance Industries, IREDA, RailTel shares in focus on Wed, 21 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, October 21, as indicated by GIFT Nifty, which was trading near 23,031, up around 96 points or 0.41% from the previous close of Nifty futures. The positive signal points to a potentially firm opening for the domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50.

Indian equity benchmarks ended Monday’s session with sharp losses, snapping a two-session winning streak amid weak global cues and selling pressure in private sector banking stocks, including HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. The Sensex dropped 876.37 points, while the Nifty 50 closed below the 22,900 mark at 22,888.95.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 876.37 points, or 1.17%, to settle at 73,852.90. During the session, it plunged as much as 1,020.73 points, or 1.36%, to an intraday low of 73,708.54. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 shed 257.20 points, or 1.11%, to close at 22,888.95, with selling pressure extending across the broader market.

Several stocks are also expected to remain in focus during Wednesday’s trading session as companies announce key corporate developments. Updates related to order wins, business performance, expansion plans and other company-specific announcements could influence individual stock movement

Eternal, Adani Green, Reliance Industries, IREDA, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Waaree Renewable Technologies are among the shares that will remain in focus on Wednesday.

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, 21 October Eternal, Adani Green Energy, Indian Hotels Company, SRF, Vishal Mega Mart, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, PC Jeweller Shares of Eternal, Adani Green Energy, Indian Hotels Company, SRF, Vishal Mega Mart, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, PC Jeweller will remain in focus as companies are schedueled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Reliance Industries The much-awaited IPO of Jio Platforms opens for public subscription today. The telecom and digital services company plans to raise ₹30,213 crore through the public issue.

IREDA State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency reported a marginal 0.5% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹552 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹549 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Hindustan Zinc The company posted a 142% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹6,412 crore for the September quarter, up from ₹2,649 crore a year earlier.

Bajaj Finance The non-banking financial company reported a 28.8% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,367 crore for the September quarter. Net interest income (NII) increased 23.6% to ₹13,335 crore from ₹10,785 crore in the year-ago period.

L&T Technology Services The engineering services company reported a 53.7% quarter-on-quarter increase in consolidated net profit to ₹548.2 crore for the September quarter of FY27.

Piramal Finance The financial services arm of the Piramal Group recorded a 67% year-on-year jump in second-quarter profit to ₹545 crore, compared with ₹327 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance The insurer received a rectification order from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, involving an additional tax demand of ₹97.08 crore and incremental interest of ₹133.11 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India The company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. for an order valued at ₹47.40 crore, including taxes, according to its regulatory filing.

Nelco The Tata Group's satellite communication services company reported a 6.79% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1.73 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1.62 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Waaree Renewable Technologies The engineering, procurement and construction arm of the Waaree Group posted a 30% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹82 crore for the September quarter of FY27, down from ₹116 crore a year earlier.