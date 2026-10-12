Top stocks to watch today: HCL Tech, DMart, Poonawalla Fincorp shares in focus on Monday, 12 October | Full list

Top stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi and Wealth, DMart, Poonawalla Fincorp, Canara HSBC Life Insurance are among the shares that will remain in focus on Monday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 Oct 2026, 07:37 AM IST
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Top stocks to watch: Investors will track several stocks during Monday’s trading session as a series of corporate announcements put them in focus. (AI image for representational purposes only)
Top stocks to watch: Investors will track several stocks during Monday’s trading session as a series of corporate announcements put them in focus. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)

Top stocks to watch: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, 12 October 2026, with GIFT Nifty signalling a positive start for domestic benchmark indices.

GIFT Nifty was trading near the 22,649 mark, up around 47 points from the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a likely positive opening for the Indian equity market.

On Friday, domestic equities snapped an eight-week losing streak, ending the week with modest gains as easing crude oil prices and upbeat corporate updates supported a late-week recovery. The BSE Sensex advanced 0.78% over the week to close at 72,472.33, while the NSE Nifty gained 0.44% to settle at 22,520.45.

Investors will track several stocks during Monday’s trading session as a series of corporate announcements put them in focus. Order wins, business updates, expansion plans and other company-specific developments are likely to drive stock-specific movements.

Also Read | Stock market outlook: Sensex, Nifty prediction for today, 12 October

HCL Tech, Anand Rathi and Wealth, DMart, Poonawalla Fincorp, Canara HSBC Life Insurance are among the shares that will remain in focus on Monday.

Stocks to watch on 12 October 2026

HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, RBL Bank

Shares of HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, RBL Bank will remain in focus on Monday, as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Anand Rathi Wealth

Net profit declined 9.5% year-on-year to 89.95 crore, while revenue rose 15.7% to 344 crore. EBITDA fell 15.1% to 116.8 crore, with the EBITDA margin narrowing to 34% from 46.2%.

Poonawalla Fincorp

Net profit surged to 374.8 crore from 74 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) increased 75.7% to 1,589 crore from 905 crore, while assets under management (AUM) stood at 74,008 crore.

DMart

Net profit rose 8.5% year-on-year to 743.5 crore, while revenue increased 17.8% to 19,644 crore.

Bazaar Style

The company has opened a new Style Baazar store in Raniganj, West Bengal, taking its total store count to 286 as of date.

Power Grid

The company has fully commissioned its 20-GW Rajasthan renewable energy evacuation project under Phase III, Part C1, effective September 22, 2026.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company

The company reported a 21.5% year-on-year increase in net profit to 59.2 crore. Revenue rose 18.6% from the year-ago period to 128 crore.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Net profit increased 5.5% year-on-year to 43.1 crore, while net premium earned grew 13% to 2,553.2 crore.

Waterways Leisure Tourism

The recently listed company posted a net profit of 54.4 crore, up from 30.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 30.9% year-on-year to 133 crore from 102 crore.

Also Read | FPI return to India a question of when, not if: Amundi CIO Vincent Mortier

PTC Industries

The company’s board approved the closure of its qualified institutional placement (QIP), through which it raised 1,800 crore. The board also approved the issue and allotment of 8.54 lakh equity shares to eligible institutional buyers at 21,060 per share, representing a 5% discount to the floor price.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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