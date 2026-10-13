Top stocks to watch today: Hero Motors, HCL Tech, Power Grid, IHCL shares in focus on Tuesday, 13 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, with GIFT Nifty signalling a positive start. GIFT Nifty was trading around 22,423, up nearly 41 points from the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a firm opening for the benchmark indices.

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Indian equities came under heavy selling pressure on Monday as a fresh rise in crude oil prices, persistent foreign fund outflows and higher bond yields dampened investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex erased its early gains to close 547.65 points, or 0.76%, lower at 71,924.68. During the session, it fell as much as 796.23 points, or 1%, to an intraday low of 71,676.10. The NSE Nifty 50 also ended lower, shedding 157.10 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 22,363.35.

Investors will keep an eye on several stocks on Tuesday as a series of corporate announcements bring them into focus. Order wins, business updates, expansion plans and other company-specific developments are expected to influence individual stock movements during the trading session.

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Hero Motors, Tata Elxsi, HCL Tech, RBL Bank, Power Grid, IRCON International are among the shares that will remain in focus on Tuesday.

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, 13 October Hero Motors, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Tata Elxsi Shares of Hero Motors, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Tata Elxsi will remain in focus as the companies will release their Q2 results 2026 today.

HCL Tech The IT services major posted a 21% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹5,132 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹4,235 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its board also announced a second interim dividend of ₹12 per share for FY27.

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Polycab India The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remove Polycab India from the equity derivatives segment following its shortlisting under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework. No futures and options (F&O) contracts on the stock will be available for trading from December 30, 2026.

RBL Bank The private sector lender reported a sharp jump in net profit to ₹481.7 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹179 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ICICI Prudential AMC The asset management company recorded a 6.1% YoY increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹889 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹838 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

IRCON International The company secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth ₹862.46 crore from East Central Railway for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract.

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Power Grid The state-owned power transmission company acquired two project-specific special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) from PFC Consulting Limited on October 12. It had emerged as the successful bidder in the tariff-based competitive bidding process.

Indian Hotels The hospitality major signed 47 hotel agreements and opened 20 properties in the first half of FY27, expanding its portfolio to 670 properties. The luxury segment accounted for signings of four Taj hotels, one Brij hotel and one Atmantan property. In the mid-scale category, Ginger and Tree of Life together contributed 19 signings.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries The Gujarat-based company posted a net profit of ₹566.44 crore for the quarter, compared with a loss of ₹0.55 crore in the year-ago period. The reported profit included the reversal of excess provisions made in previous years, as disclosed in its financial results.

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TD Power Systems The company's fund-raising committee approved the allotment of 77,41,935 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at ₹775 per share through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). The issue raised approximately ₹600 crore.

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Vikran Engineering The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, NOPL Solar Projects Pvt Ltd, has signed a ₹2,941.19 crore loan agreement with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to partly fund a solar power project in Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.