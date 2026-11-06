Top stocks to watch today: Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, LIC, ONGC shares in focus on Friday, 6 Nov | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday, November 6, as indicated by GIFT Nifty, which signalled a muted start to the trading session. GIFT Nifty was trading near the 24,440 mark, down around 159 points or 0.65% from the previous close of Nifty futures, suggesting a weak opening for domestic benchmark indices.

In the previous session on Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty 50 staged a sharp rally, surging 2.60% and 2.40%, respectively. The BSE Sensex jumped 2,008.61 points to close at 79,310.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 576 points to settle at 24,536.60. Despite the strong rebound, the two benchmark indices remain 6,849 points and 1,822 points, respectively, below their previous record highs.

Meanwhile, several stocks are expected to remain in focus during Friday's trading session amid company-specific announcements and corporate developments. Developments related to new order wins, business performance, expansion plans and operational updates could trigger stock-specific movements.

Bharti Airtel, LIC, Hindalco, Titan, Glenmark Pharma, Vedant Fashions are among shares in focus on Friday.

Stocks to Watch on Friday, 6 November Hindalco, Siemens, Aster DM Quality Care, Gland Pharma, Jubilant FoodWorks, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings , Data Patterns (India), Great Eastern Shipping Company Shares of Hindalco, Siemens, Aster DM Quality Care, Gland Pharma, Jubilant FoodWorks, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Data Patterns (India), Great Eastern Shipping Company will remain in focus as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel posted a 31% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit to ₹8,887.5 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹6,791.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

LIC Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest insurer, reported a nearly 20% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹12,114.78 crore for the September quarter, supported by higher premium income and improved investment earnings.

Titan Company Tata Group-owned Titan Company reported a 54% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,722 crore in Q2 FY27, against ₹1,120 crore in the year-ago quarter. Strong demand for jewellery, premium watches and eyewear supported its earnings growth.

ONGC State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) registered a 46.9% YoY surge in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹18,534.82 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹12,614.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a 56.7% YoY decline in net profit to ₹264 crore in Q2 FY27, while revenue dropped 29.8% to ₹4,247.3 crore. EBITDA fell 63.4% to ₹864 crore, with the EBITDA margin contracting to 20% from 39% in the year-ago period.

Vedant Fashions Vedant Fashions posted a marginal 0.36% YoY increase in net profit to ₹56.2 crore in Q2 FY27, while revenue grew 2.4% to ₹269.3 crore. EBITDA declined 5.1% to ₹105 crore, and the EBITDA margin narrowed to 39% from 42% a year earlier.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Texmaco Rail & Engineering secured three orders worth a combined ₹428.55 crore. These include an order worth ₹30.98 crore from UltraTech Cement, ₹329.53 crore from Jujhar Logistics & Travels and ₹68.04 crore from APL Logistics Vascor Automotive.

AstraZeneca Pharma India AstraZeneca Pharma India said it may receive a revised demand notice from Bengaluru North City Corporation or the Greater Bengaluru Authority, which succeeded the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Britannia Industries FMCG major Britannia Industries reported a 10.8% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹726 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹655.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Bikaji Foods International Bikaji Foods International reported an 11.3% YoY decline in net profit to ₹70.78 crore in the September quarter, against ₹79.77 crore a year earlier. However, revenue increased 13.1% to ₹921.44 crore from ₹814.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.