Top stocks to watch today: Hindustan Zinc, IREDA, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank shares in focus on Monday, 19 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, October 19, as indicated by GIFT Nifty. The index was trading around 23,174.5, up nearly 80 points or 0.35% from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a positive start for domestic benchmark indices.

On Friday, Indian equities ended higher for the second consecutive session, with the Sensex rising over 400 points and the Nifty 50 moving back above the 23,100 mark. Information technology stocks led the gains, climbing more than 3% amid sustained buying interest driven by corporate earnings.

The Sensex closed at 74,729.27, advancing 413.66 points or 0.56% from its previous close of 74,315.61. The Nifty 50 settled at 23,146.15, gaining 148.80 points or 0.65% from the previous close of 22,997.35.

Meanwhile, several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Monday's trading session as companies announce key corporate developments. Updates concerning order wins, business performance, expansion plans and other company-specific developments could influence individual stock movements.

Hindustan Zinc, IREDA, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Vedanta are among the shares that will remain in focus on Monday.

Stocks to watch on Monday, 19 October Hindustan Zinc, IREDA, Bajaj Finance, L&T Technology, Union Bank Shares of Hindustan Zinc, IREDA, Bajaj Finance, L&T Technology, Union Bank will remain in focus as the companies are among 35 firms to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

HDFC Bank India's largest private-sector bank posted a 4.7% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹19,510 crore for the September quarter. Net interest income (NII) increased 9.7% during the period.

Axis Bank The lender's net profit climbed 37.6% year-on-year to ₹7,003 crore in the September quarter. NII grew 11.8% to ₹15,372 crore, exceeding market expectations.

ICICI Bank The private-sector lender delivered better-than-expected September-quarter results, with net profit rising 20.1% year-on-year to ₹14,843 crore and NII increasing 17.7% to ₹25,339 crore. Asset quality also improved during the quarter.

Yes Bank The bank recorded a 65.14% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹1,080 crore for the September quarter, while NII rose 22.7% to ₹2,822 crore.

Vedanta The company plans to double the annual zinc production capacity of its South African operations to 500,000 tonnes. The expansion will follow an investment of nearly $600 million in Phase II of the Gamsberg project, operated under Vedanta Zinc International (VZI).

Oil India Oil India Limited (OIL) signed a revenue-sharing contract (RSC) on October 15, 2026, for the Special Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Block SRONHP-(CBM)-2026/1. The agreement marks another step in the company's efforts to diversify its energy portfolio.

IDBI Bank The lender reported a 39% year-on-year decline in September-quarter net profit to ₹2,206 crore. However, excluding the one-time gain from the sale of its NSDL investment in the corresponding year-ago quarter, profit rose 14%. NII increased 28.7%, while net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 4.11%.

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Ixigo The travel technology company returned to profitability in the September quarter, reporting a net profit of ₹61.3 crore compared with a loss of ₹3.2 crore in the same period last year.

Zen Technologies The company's board approved an investment of ₹135.15 crore to acquire a 51.98% stake in Bengaluru-based defence technology firm Cogknit Semantics Private Limited on a fully diluted basis.