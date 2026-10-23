Top stocks to watch today: Infosys, Tata Motors, Swiggy, Cyient shares in focus on Friday, 23 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Friday, October 23, as indicated by GIFT Nifty. The index was trading near 22,800, up around 165 points, or 0.73%, from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a positive start for the domestic benchmark indices.

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The Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their losing streak to a third consecutive session on Thursday, as surging crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia dampened investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex declined 460.30 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 73,249.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 123.70 points, or 0.54%, to close at 22,687.65.

Several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Friday’s trading session as companies announce key corporate developments. Updates related to order wins, business performance, expansion plans and other company-specific announcements could influence individual stock movements.

Infosys, Adani Power, Tata Motors, Swiggy, Cyient, Adani Energy Solutions, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation among shares in focus on Friday.

Stocks to watch on Friday, 23 October Infosys, Adani Power, Shriram Finance, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coforge Shares of Infosys, Adani Power, Shriram Finance, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coforge will remain in focus as companies will report their Q2 results 2026 today.

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Swiggy Food delivery and quick-commerce platform Swiggy reported a consolidated loss after tax of ₹922 crore in the September quarter, lower than ₹1,092 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the loss widened from ₹792 crore in the June quarter.

Cyient IT services firm Cyient posted a 7.7% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue to ₹2,235 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹2,075.7 crore in the preceding quarter. Net profit climbed 22% sequentially to ₹132.5 crore from ₹108.7 crore.

eMudhra eMudhra has opted to voluntarily exit the global SSL/TLS certificate business, citing increasing compliance requirements, rising costs and limited growth prospects. The segment accounts for around 1% of the company's global revenue.

Adani Energy Solutions Adani Energy Solutions reported a 148% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,323 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹534 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations surged 53% YoY to ₹10,076 crore.

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Colgate-Palmolive India Colgate-Palmolive India posted a 4.1% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹341.5 crore in Q2, against ₹328 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Reliance Industries Total bids for Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms IPO crossed ₹1 lakh crore as the issue reached the halfway point of its second day of bidding, marking progress for what is described as India's largest IPO.

Adani Total Gas Adani Total Gas reported a 3.2% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹167 crore for the second quarter, compared with ₹162 crore in the year-ago period.

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle reported a net loss of ₹3.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, significantly narrowing its loss from ₹52 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) HPCL reported a net profit of ₹3,482.6 crore in Q2, compared with a net loss of ₹11,526 crore in the preceding quarter.

Also Read | Himadri Speciality Chemicals plans ₹1,613 crore capacity expansion

CreditAccess Grameen Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen posted a 298.7% year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹502 crore in Q2, compared with ₹126 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.