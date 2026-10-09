Top stocks to watch today: Infosys, TCS, Wipro, ITC, Power Grid shares in focus on Friday, 9 October | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Friday, October 9, as GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for domestic benchmark indices.

GIFT Nifty was trading near the 22,370 mark, gaining around 115 points from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a likely positive opening for the Indian equity market.

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Domestic benchmarks witnessed intense selling pressure on Thursday, with the Sensex tumbling over 1,000 points and the Nifty hitting its lowest closing level in 21 months. Extending losses for a second consecutive session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 1,045.46 points, or 1.44%, to close at 71,593.24, its lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years. The NSE Nifty 50 dropped 371.25 points, or 1.64%, to settle at 22,231.80.

Investors are likely to keep several stocks on their radar on Friday, 9 October, following a series of corporate announcements. Order wins, business updates, expansion plans and other company-specific developments could influence the performance of individual stocks during the trading session.

IT stocks like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, ITC, Power Grid, Tata Power, Arisinfra Solutions are among the shares that will remain in focus on Friday.

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Top stocks to watch on Friday, 9 October IT stocks Shares of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and HCLTech are likely to remain in focus after the US Labour Secretary announced that the Department of Labor is suspending the four companies from the Permanent Labor Certification Program.

ITC ITC witnessed a major block deal on Thursday, with a GQG-linked emerging markets fund selling shares worth approximately ₹9,395 crore at ₹257.35 apiece. Fidelity, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and other domestic and foreign investors purchased shares of the FMCG company.

TCS Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 15% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹13,884 crore for the second quarter on Thursday.

Power Grid Power Grid Corporation of India said its 2,500 MW solar energy transmission project in Bidar, Karnataka, was fully commissioned on October 5. The project was originally awarded to POWERGRID Bidar Transmission Ltd, which merged with POWERGRID Khavda II-C Transmission Ltd effective March 1, 2026.

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KEC International The EPC company announced on Thursday that it had secured fresh orders worth ₹1,030 crore across its Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Renewables, and Cables & Conductors businesses.

Gravita India Gravita Industries said its step-down subsidiaries, Gravita Netherlands B.V. and Gravita Global Pte. Ltd., Singapore, have incorporated Green Maputo Recyclers, LDA as a step-down wholly owned subsidiary. The new entity was incorporated on October 2.

Arisinfra Solutions Arisinfra Solutions said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, passed an order relating to the proposed merger of Arisunitern Re Solutions Private Limited into Arisinfra Solutions Limited and their respective shareholders.

Cochin Shipyard State-owned Cochin Shipyard has secured orders to build more than 40 ships for clients in the US, Germany, Norway and other countries, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

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Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 9 October

Waaree Renewable Technologies The company announced that it had received a Letter of Acceptance from a public sector undertaking (PSU) for a 5 MWp grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) project.

Tata Power TP Solar Ltd, Tata Power’s solar manufacturing arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), manufactured 1 GW of solar modules and 0.9 GW of solar cells during the July-September quarter of FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.