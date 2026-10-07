Top stocks to watch today: Inox Green, Meesho, Titan, Ola Electric shares in focus on Wednesday, 7 October | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Wednesday, 7 October, with GIFT Nifty pointing to a weak start. GIFT Nifty was trading around 22,760.50, down nearly 35 points from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a negative opening for the domestic benchmark indices.

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The Sensex and Nifty ended higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 685.34 points, or 0.95%, to close at 73,067.81, while the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 220.35 points, or 0.98%, to settle at 22,776.10.

Meanwhile, investors are likely to keep an eye on several stocks on Wednesday, 7 October, following key corporate developments, including order wins, business updates, expansion plans and other announcements.

Inox Green Energy, Meesho, Titan, Ola Electric, Asian Paints, HCL Tech are among the shares that will remain in focus on Wednesday.

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, 7 October Inox Green Energy Company's wholly owned subsidiary Vibhav Energy Private Limited has executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Wind World (India) Ltd (WWIL) to acquire its operations and maintenance (O&M) business under the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench.

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Vibhav has fully paid ₹550 crore towards the acquisition on 6 October 2026. The transfer of WWIL’s O&M business as a going concern will be completed after the conditions precedent under the BTA are fulfilled.

Meesho Meesho said its board has approved an investment of up to ₹50 crore in Retail Pulse Labs Private Ltd (RPLPL). The investment is subject to completion of the first tranche of the proposed acquisition of Kirana Club Pte. Ltd. and its subsidiary RPLPL, following which RPLPL will become a step-down subsidiary of Meesho.

Titan Tata Group company reported a 22% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its domestic business and a 97% growth in its international business in the second quarter. Its consumer business grew 25%, led by a 30% rise in watches and a 28% increase in eye care. The emerging business segment grew 21%, while jewellery recorded 21% growth.

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Ola Electric The Board is scheduled to meet on October 7 to discuss various matters related to a proposed rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares worth up to ₹1,000 crore.

JSW Cement JSW Cement Ltd, part of Sajjan Jindal-led diversified JSW Group, said on Tuesday, October 6, that it has commissioned an additional 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) cement grinding unit in Nagaur, Rajasthan. The expansion has taken the company’s total cement grinding capacity to 25.1 MTPA.

HCL Tech HCL Group has announced an investment of ₹500 crore to expand HCL IT City in Lucknow. Separately, HCLTech has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) upskilling programme aimed at training 1,000 students.

Asian Paints The company said in a regulatory filing that its board will meet on October 29 to consider and declare an interim dividend, if any, for FY27.

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Mphasis Technology solutions provider Mphasis Ltd said on Tuesday, October 6, that it has signed an agreement worth approximately £35.4 million with Social Security Scotland. Under the agreement, Mphasis will manage and maintain the agency’s benefits management platform.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Paradip Mahanadi Terminal Ltd, on October 6, 2026. The new entity will undertake the development and operation of two dry bulk berths at Paradip Port in Odisha.

Gaberial India FORVIA and ANAND Group have entered into a joint venture agreement to expand their presence in India’s growing automotive market. The partnership will combine FORVIA’s global expertise in automotive seating with ANAND Group’s local presence to develop a platform focused on seat frames and complete seating solutions.

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PTC Industries PTC Industries has opened its issue at a floor price of ₹22,150 per equity share. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.