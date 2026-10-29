Top stocks to watch today: Jio Platforms, IndiGo, Coal India, Meesho shares in focus on Thursday, 29 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Thursday, October 29, as GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for domestic equities. GIFT Nifty was trading near 22,766, up around 33 points or 0.15% from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a potentially firm opening for the benchmark indices.

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The Sensex and Nifty ended Wednesday's session in negative territory, with the Sensex shedding 352 points and the Nifty closing below the 22,700 mark. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened lower and plunged 995 points to touch an intraday low of 72,603.57 during morning trade. Meanwhile, the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 50.90 points, or 0.22%, to settle at 22,698.85.

Several stocks are also expected to remain in focus on Thursday as companies announce corporate updates. Developments related to order wins, business performance, expansion plans and other company-specific announcements could influence movements in individual stocks.

Stocks to watch on Thursday, 29 October Jio Platforms Jio Platforms shares will remain in focus a day after their stock market debut, as investors assess the stock’s performance following a listing premium of more than 21%.

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Coal India, Asian Paints, Interglobe Aviation, Trent, Ambuja Cements, Pine Labs, Milky Mist Dairy Food Shares of Coal India, Asian Paints, Interglobe Aviation, Trent, Ambuja Cements, Pine Labs, Milky Mist Dairy Food will remain in focus as the companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Meesho The e-commerce platform reported a 23% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net merchandise value (NMV) to ₹12,911 crore for the quarter ended September.

Hero MotoCorp The two-wheeler manufacturer posted a 41% YoY rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,861 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,309 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

TVS Motor Company TVS Motor reported a 52% YoY jump in profit after tax to ₹1,377 crore for Q2 FY27, up from ₹904 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Hyundai Motor India The automaker reported a 24% YoY decline in standalone net profit to ₹1,189 crore for Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,570 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Force Motors Force Motors recorded a 16.2% YoY fall in net profit to ₹294 crore in Q2 FY27, against ₹351 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Bandhan Bank The lender reported a 23.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in net profit to ₹622 crore for Q2 FY27, compared with ₹502 crore in the preceding quarter.

GMR Airports GMR Airports Ltd reported a profit after tax of ₹65.4 crore for Q2 FY27, up from ₹35.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 October

PNB Housing Finance PNB Housing Finance posted a 33% YoY increase in net profit to ₹627 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹472 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.