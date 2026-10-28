Top stocks to watch today: Jio Platforms, RIL, HUL, Adani Enterprises shares in focus on Wed, 28 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Wednesday, October 28, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures. GIFT Nifty was trading around 22,749, down nearly 62.50 points, or 0.27%, from its previous close, signalling a weak start for domestic benchmark indices.

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Meanwhile, the IPO market is in focus as Reliance-backed Jio Platforms is set to make its stock market debut today, with investors closely tracking its listing performance on the NSE and BSE.

In the previous session, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly flat after a volatile trading session. Profit booking in IT stocks and heavyweight banking shares, persistent crude oil price pressures and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision weighed on investor sentiment.

Several stocks are also likely to remain in focus during Wednesday's trading session as companies announce corporate developments. Updates on order wins, business performance, expansion plans and other company-specific developments could influence individual stock movements.

Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motor, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki among shares in focus on Wednesday.

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Stocks to watch on Wednesday, 28 October 2026 Jio Platforms Jio Platforms is set to make its highly anticipated debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday after raising nearly ₹30,200 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), the largest public issue in India's market history.

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries shares will be in focus as Jio Platforms makes its debut on the BSE and NSE. The company has also announced that its board will meet on October 30 to consider its September-quarter financial results and a proposal to raise funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motor Company, Hyundai Motor India, Hero MotoCorp, Meesho, Vedanta Shares of Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motor Company, Hyundai Motor India, Hero MotoCorp, Meesho, Vedanta will remain in focus as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

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Larsen & Toubro (L&T) L&T reported a 33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹5,202 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹3,926 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki India The automaker posted a 26% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,466 crore for the July–September quarter of FY27, against ₹3,349 crore a year earlier, despite reporting higher revenue.

Infosys The IT services company has completed the implementation of a global SAP S/4HANA platform for Syngenta's Crop Protection business. The initiative consolidates operations previously spread across multiple enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems into a single digital platform, covering more than 10,000 employees across 80 countries.

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Tata Capital Tata Capital reported a 51% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,660 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹1,097 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was supported by loan expansion, increased interest income and lower credit costs.

Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto posted a 35% YoY rise in profit after tax to ₹3,354 crore for the September quarter. Robust demand in domestic and export markets helped the two-wheeler manufacturer achieve its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

Waaree Energies Waaree Energies reported a 14.7% YoY decline in net profit to ₹718.68 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹842.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) VISL reported a narrower loss after exceptional items of ₹324 crore for Q2 FY27, compared with a loss of ₹477 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.