Top stocks to watch today: KPI Green, Tata Steel, NLC, NALCO shares in focus on Wednesday, 30 September | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a subdued note on Wednesday, September 30, as GIFT Nifty was trading more than 50 points below from Tuesday’s Nifty futures closing level.

On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 ended the session at 22,716.20, falling 64.05 points, or 0.28%, while the BSE Sensex settled at 72,529.07, down 242.65 points, or 0.33%.

Indian stock market investors are likely to keep an eye on several companies on Wednesday, September 30, after a series of key business updates, including order wins, fundraising plans, strategic moves and project developments.

KPI Green, Tata Steel, Inox Green, Urban Company, Poonwalla Fincorp are among the shares which will remain in focus on Wednesday.

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, 30 September KPI Green The company has secured a work order worth around ₹2,025 crore, including taxes and GST, from NACOF Oorja Pvt Ltd. The contract involves turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work for a 500 MW/550 MWp solar photovoltaic project in Rajasthan, covering the project’s design, procurement and construction.

Tata Steel Tata Steel said on Tuesday that the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) had issued a favourable order for FY2009. The ruling allows the company to claim a deduction for interest expenses, reducing its tax liability in the matter by about ₹427 crore to ₹1,259 crore.

Inox Green The issue, which was open from 24 September 2026 to 29 September 2026, has been completed. The Operations Committee of IGESL’s Board of Directors approved the allotment of 1,81,10,473 equity shares to 20 qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The shares were allotted at an issue price of ₹165.65 per share, including a premium of ₹155.65. This was at a 5% discount to the floor price of ₹174.36 per shares. The issue raised a total of ₹300 crore through the allotment.

Urban Company The company has received a show-cause notice (SCN) from the Excise & Taxation Officer of State Tax over alleged incorrect claims of input tax credit (ITC) and short payment of tax for the financial year 2022-23. The notice includes a tax demand of ₹1.67 crore, interest of ₹1.21 crore for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26, and a penalty of ₹16.74 lakh. The total amount demanded from the company, including tax, interest and penalty, is ₹3.05 crore.

Poonwalla Fincorp Poonawalla Fincorp said it has issued an intimation to debenture holders regarding 1 lakh secured, rated, listed, redeemable and partly paid non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Each NCD has a face value of ₹1 lakh and a paid-up value of ₹1,000.

NLC India, NALCO NLC India said its board has approved the formation of a 50:50 joint venture with National Aluminium Company (NALCO) to develop a 1,080 MW thermal captive power plant in Angul, Odisha. Both companies will hold an equal stake in the proposed joint venture.

Punjab & Sind Bank The state-owned lender said its board has approved plans to raise funds in foreign currency through the establishment of a Medium-Term Note (MTN) programme of up to $1 billion.

Ganesh Benzoplast The company has entered into definitive agreements with Cisternina Logistics, a bulk liquid and gas storage and logistics platform majority-owned by funds managed and advised by KKR. As part of the deal, GBL will transfer its liquid storage tank business at terminals in Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Goa Port and Cochin Port, along with its stake in ILSL Rail Logistics, which will operate the rail logistics business at Daund.

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Power Mech Projects The company has bagged a ₹549.37-crore order from Moxie Power Generation, an Adani Group company. Under the contract, the company will provide complete operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the 2x600 MW Tuticorin Thermal Power Plant in Tamil Nadu.