Top stocks to watch today: L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Paytm, REC shares in focus on Tuesday, 27 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, October 27, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures. GIFT Nifty was trading near 22,663, down around 110 points, or 0.48%, from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a weak start for domestic benchmark indices.

The benchmark Sensex snapped its four-session losing streak on Monday, rising 483 points, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 22,750 level amid value buying and gains in metal, telecom and healthcare stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex recovered from early losses to close 482.92 points, or 0.66%, higher at 73,606.75. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 153.20 points, or 0.68%, to settle at 22,753.20, ending its four-day losing run.

Several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Tuesday’s trading session as companies announce key corporate developments. Updates related to order wins, business performance, expansion plans and other company-specific announcements could influence movements in individual stocks.

Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Paytm, DCM Shriram, Tata Consumer among shares in focus on Tuesday.

Stocks to watch on 27 October, 2026 Larsen and Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Cipla, Indus Towers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, JSW Infrastructure, Steel Authority of India, Waaree Energies Shares of Larsen and Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Cipla, Indus Towers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, JSW Infrastructure, Steel Authority of India, Waaree Energies will remain in focus as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Paytm Fintech firm Paytm posted a 976% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to ₹226 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations climbed 28% year-on-year to ₹2,648 crore.

Tata Consumer Products The company reported a 17.6% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹467 crore for Q2 FY27, up from ₹397 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 14% to ₹5,661 crore, while EBITDA grew 16.5% to ₹783 crore.

REC The company’s net profit declined 21.2% year-on-year to ₹3,478 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹4,415 crore in the year-ago quarter. It also announced a second interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 for FY27.

DCM Shriram The company posted a 34.09% year-on-year drop in net profit to ₹105 crore in Q2 FY27, even as revenue increased 21% to ₹4,151 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra The bank reported a 41.5% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹2,310 crore for the second quarter, compared with ₹1,633 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Aequs The company reported a net loss of ₹52.3 crore in Q2 FY27, widening from a loss of ₹21 crore in the same quarter last year.

KFin Technologies The company’s net profit rose 33.4% quarter-on-quarter to ₹100.3 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹75.2 crore in the preceding quarter.

Highway Infrastructure The company received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth approximately ₹91.78 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

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Dalmia Bharat The company posted a net loss of ₹205 crore in Q2 FY27, against a net profit of ₹239 crore in the year-ago quarter, including an exceptional one-time loss of ₹339 crore.