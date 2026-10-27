Top stocks to watch today: L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Paytm, REC shares in focus on Tuesday, 27 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Paytm, DCM Shriram, Tata Consumer among shares in focus on Tuesday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 Oct 2026, 07:29 AM IST
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Top stocks to watch today: Several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Tuesday’s trading session as companies announce key corporate developments. (AI image for representational purposes only)
Top stocks to watch today: Several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Tuesday’s trading session as companies announce key corporate developments. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, October 27, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures. GIFT Nifty was trading near 22,663, down around 110 points, or 0.48%, from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a weak start for domestic benchmark indices.

The benchmark Sensex snapped its four-session losing streak on Monday, rising 483 points, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 22,750 level amid value buying and gains in metal, telecom and healthcare stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex recovered from early losses to close 482.92 points, or 0.66%, higher at 73,606.75. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 153.20 points, or 0.68%, to settle at 22,753.20, ending its four-day losing run.

Also Read | Stock market outlook today: Sensex, Nifty prediction for Tuesday, 27 Oct

Several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Tuesday’s trading session as companies announce key corporate developments. Updates related to order wins, business performance, expansion plans and other company-specific announcements could influence movements in individual stocks.

Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Paytm, DCM Shriram, Tata Consumer among shares in focus on Tuesday.

Stocks to watch on 27 October, 2026

Larsen and Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Cipla, Indus Towers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, JSW Infrastructure, Steel Authority of India, Waaree Energies

Shares of Larsen and Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Cipla, Indus Towers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, JSW Infrastructure, Steel Authority of India, Waaree Energies will remain in focus as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Paytm

Fintech firm Paytm posted a 976% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to 226 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with 21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations climbed 28% year-on-year to 2,648 crore.

Tata Consumer Products

The company reported a 17.6% year-on-year increase in net profit to 467 crore for Q2 FY27, up from 397 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 14% to 5,661 crore, while EBITDA grew 16.5% to 783 crore.

REC

The company’s net profit declined 21.2% year-on-year to 3,478 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with 4,415 crore in the year-ago quarter. It also announced a second interim dividend of 3.50 per equity share with a face value of 10 for FY27.

DCM Shriram

The company posted a 34.09% year-on-year drop in net profit to 105 crore in Q2 FY27, even as revenue increased 21% to 4,151 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra

The bank reported a 41.5% year-on-year jump in net profit to 2,310 crore for the second quarter, compared with 1,633 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Aequs

The company reported a net loss of 52.3 crore in Q2 FY27, widening from a loss of 21 crore in the same quarter last year.

KFin Technologies

The company’s net profit rose 33.4% quarter-on-quarter to 100.3 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with 75.2 crore in the preceding quarter.

Highway Infrastructure

The company received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth approximately 91.78 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 27 October

Dalmia Bharat

The company posted a net loss of 205 crore in Q2 FY27, against a net profit of 239 crore in the year-ago quarter, including an exceptional one-time loss of 339 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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