Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Friday amid mixed global market cues. The Gift Nifty live chart indicates a negative start for domestic equities. At 6:39 AM, Gift Nifty was trading near the 25,995 mark, down over 37 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

In the previous session, the Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak for a second consecutive day on Thursday, buoyed by sustained foreign fund inflows and strong buying interest in IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 390.31 points, or 0.46%, to close at 84,328.59. During the session, it climbed as much as 613.46 points, or 0.73%, to hit an intraday high of 84,551.74. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 65.25 points, or 0.25%, to settle at 25,884.50.

Meanwhile, several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Friday's trading session following company-specific announcements and corporate developments. Updates concerning fresh order wins, quarterly business performance, expansion plans and operational developments could trigger stock-specific action and shape investor sentiment.

NSE, Tata Group, BSE, Brainbees Solutions, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, KPI Green Energy are among shares in focus on Friday.

Stocks to Watch on Friday, 27 November, 2026 NSE The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to launch futures contracts linked to corporate bond indices.

Tata Group stocks Shares of Tata Group companies are likely to remain in focus on Friday after Vijay Singh approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, seeking an urgent investigation into the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust's (SDTT) proposal to initiate legal proceedings against Tata Sons.

Exide Industries Exide Industries has infused ₹249.99 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), by subscribing to its equity shares through a rights issue.

International Gemmological Institute (India) BCP Asia II Topco, a promoter of IGI, is planning to offload 67.16 lakh shares, equivalent to around 1.55% of the company's equity, through block deals.

Tata Motors Tata Motors' stake in Automobile Corporation of Goa Limited (ACGL) has risen from 48.98% to 50.17% following the completion of ACGL's share buyback through the tender offer route and the cancellation of the repurchased shares.

BSE BSE Index Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, has received SEBI registration to function as an index provider under the regulator's Index Providers Regulations, 2024.

Zydus Lifesciences Zydus Therapeutics Inc., the US-based subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences, has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for saroglitazar.

Brainbees Solutions Brainbees Solutions has cut the offer-for-sale (OFS) component of the proposed IPO of its subsidiary, Swara Baby, by ₹150 crore.

KPI Green Energy KPI Green Energy has commissioned an additional 65.1 MWp of capacity under its 370 MW/677 MWp hybrid independent power producer (IPP) project in Bharuch, Gujarat.

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Texmaco Rail & Engineering Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured a ₹55.63 crore order from Utkal Alumina International for the manufacturing and supply of 108 wagons, including BTAPM1 and BVCM variants.