Top stocks to watch today: Paytm, Mankind Pharma, Infosys, BPCL shares in focus on Monday, 26 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Monday, October 26, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures. GIFT Nifty was trading around 22,535, down nearly 72.50 points, or 0.32%, from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a weak start for domestic benchmark indices.

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The domestic market extended its losing streak on Friday, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 closing in the red amid broad-based selling, elevated crude oil prices and weak global cues. The Nifty 50 ended at 22,600, down 87.65 points, or 0.39%, while the BSE Sensex settled at 73,123.83, declining 125.56 points, or 0.17%.

Several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Monday’s trading session as companies announce key corporate developments. Updates on order wins, business performance, expansion plans and other company-specific announcements could influence individual stock movements.

Paytm, Mankind Pharma, Tata Consumer, ITC Hotels, Infosys, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Coforge among shares in focus on Monday.

Stocks to watch on Monday, 26 October Paytm, Mankind Pharma, Tata Consumer, ITC Hotels, Ather Energy, Nazara Technologies, REC Shares of Paytm, Mankind Pharma, Tata Consumer, ITC Hotels, Ather Energy, Nazara Technologies, REC will remain in focus as the companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today

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Infosys Infosys reported a 6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹7,823 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹7,364 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the IT services company lowered its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1–2% in constant currency terms from the earlier estimate of 1.5–3%.

Kotak Mahindra The private lender posted a 29.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹4,212 crore in Q2, compared with ₹3,253.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) also grew 15.7% YoY to ₹8,459 crore from ₹7,311 crore a year earlier.

Yes Bank YES Bank said it is examining the Supreme Court's ruling on its Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds and evaluating the available options and next steps. The bank clarified that the bond terms give it discretion over coupon payments and confirmed receiving queries from some bondholders.

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BPCL Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a net profit of ₹4,993 crore in Q2, compared with a net loss of ₹3,962 crore in the preceding quarter. EBITDA stood at ₹8,971 crore, against an EBITDA loss of ₹4,077 crore in the previous quarter.

Coforge Coforge posted a 56.5% YoY increase in net profit to ₹588.1 crore in Q2 FY27, supported by a full-quarter contribution from the acquisition of engineering services company Encora for $2.35 billion. Net profit also rose 13.4% sequentially.

Torrent Pharma The pharmaceutical company recorded a 50.8% YoY increase in Q2 revenue to ₹4,979 crore, while net profit declined 9.6% to ₹534 crore. The company's name was not specified in the provided information.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Dr Reddy’s Laboratories reported a 1.5% YoY decline in Q2 revenue to ₹8,671 crore. Net profit fell 36% to ₹913.4 crore.

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SBI Funds Management SBI Funds Management posted a 3.4% quarter-on-quarter increase in Q2 revenue to ₹1,193 crore. However, net profit declined 20.3% sequentially to ₹701.2 crore.

Netweb Technologies Netweb Technologies reported a 61.5% quarter-on-quarter jump in Q2 revenue to ₹1,323 crore, compared with ₹819 crore in the previous quarter.

Bank of India Bank of India reported a 25.3% YoY increase in Q2 net profit to ₹3,202 crore. Net interest income (NII) rose 18.5% year-on-year to ₹7,007 crore.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.