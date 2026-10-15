Top stocks to watch today: Reliance Industries, IDBI Bank, Wipro shares in focus on Thursday, 15 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a subdued note on Thursday, 15 October, with GIFT Nifty signalling a flat-to-negative start. GIFT Nifty was trading near the 22,601 mark, down around 10 points from the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a cautious start for domestic benchmark indices.

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On Wednesday, the Sensex and Nifty closed lower as investors booked profits after the sharp rally in the previous session. Market sentiment was also weighed down by a rise in wholesale price-based inflation and persistently elevated crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 251.89 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 72,781.89. During the session, the index touched a high of 73,195.26 and a low of 72,578.75. The NSE Nifty 50 also ended in the red, falling 99.25 points, or 0.44%, to close at 22,622.70.

Meanwhile, several stocks are likely to remain on investors’ radar on Thursday amid a series of corporate announcements. Company-specific developments, including order wins, business updates, expansion plans and other key announcements, could influence individual stock movements during the session.

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Reliance Industries, IDBI Bank, Wipro, Nestle India, Tata Technologies, Jio Financial Services, HDB Financial Services are among the shares that will remain in focus on Thursday.

Stocks to watch on Thursday, 15 October Wipro, Nestle India, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Polycab India, IRFC, Persistent Systems, L&T Finance, Tata Communication Shares of Wipro, Nestle India, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Polycab India, IRFC, Persistent Systems, L&T Finance, Tata Communication will remain in focus as the companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today, 15 October.

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries (RIL) has filed the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary, Jio Platforms (JPL), with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. The IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, and close on Friday, October 23, 2026.

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IDBI Bank After years of deliberations, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the strategic restructuring of IDBI Bank involving ₹52,878 crore. Fairfax Financials has been selected as the qualified bidder for the stake sale. The government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will retain a combined 34% stake in the restructured entity.

HDB Financial Services The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a 34% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹780 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹581 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Tata Technologies Tata Technologies posted a 5% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹171.4 crore for Q2FY27, down from ₹181 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ACME Solar Holdings ACME Renewables has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, ACME Renewables FZCO, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company made the announcement under SEBI’s disclosure rules, following its earlier intimation dated September 10, 2026.

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Bajaj Consumer Care The company reported a 67.1% YoY rise in net profit to ₹70.2 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹42 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Punjab National Bank The bank has been fined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for failing to comply with operational guidelines governing currency chests under the central bank's master directions.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals MRPL, a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), reported nearly markets a threefold increase in standalone net profit to ₹1,881 crore for Q2FY27, compared with ₹639 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 8 October

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.