Top stocks to watch today: Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, NTPC, ITC shares in focus on Monday, 2 Nov | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, November 2, with GIFT Nifty signalling a positive start. GIFT Nifty was trading around 23,291, up nearly 205 points, or 0.89%, from the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a potential gap-up opening for the domestic benchmark indices.

On Friday, the Sensex and Nifty extended their gains, supported by strong buying in IT stocks and earnings-driven gains in Trent, the Tata Group’s retail arm. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 308.49 points, or 0.42%, to close at 74,459.53. During the session, it surged as much as 591.55 points, or 0.79%, to hit an intraday high of 74,742.59. Meanwhile, the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 116.35 points, or 0.51%, to settle at 23,053.10.

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Several stocks are expected to remain in focus as companies announce business updates and corporate developments. Fresh order wins, operational performance, expansion plans and other company-specific announcements could trigger stock-specific movements during Monday’s trading session.

Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, ITC, Marico, NTPC, CSDL, SJVN among shares in focus on Monday.

Stocks to watch on Monday, 2 November ITC, Marico, NALCO, NLC India, Container Corporation of India, Tata Investment Corporation Shares of ITC, Marico, NALCO, NLC India, Container Corporation of India, Tata Investment Corporation will remain in focus as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Reliance Industries (RIL) Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries posted a 41% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders at ₹25,548 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹18,165 crore in the year-ago period.

Jio Platforms Jio Platforms reported a 14% YoY growth in consolidated net profit at ₹8,389 crore in its first quarterly earnings announcement since making its stock market debut earlier this week.

NTPC Green Energy State-owned NTPC Green Energy recorded a 56.2% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to ₹137.5 crore in Q2FY27, up from ₹88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

NTPC State-run power major NTPC posted a 14% YoY increase in standalone net profit at ₹5,320 crore for Q2FY27, compared with ₹4,653 crore in the same quarter last year.

CDSL Central Depository Services (India) Ltd reported a 24% YoY growth in net profit at ₹173 crore for the September quarter, against ₹140.2 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Sun Pharma reported a 36% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,989 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹3,118 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) Bharat Electronics Ltd posted a 19.8% YoY rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,541 crore in Q2FY27, surpassing market estimates.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) State-owned Indian Oil Corporation reported its highest-ever quarterly standalone net profit of ₹21,630 crore in Q2, marking a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹2,661 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

SJVN State-run SJVN reported a sharp improvement in its Q2FY27 earnings, with net profit increasing to ₹657.4 crore from ₹308 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Nazara Technologies Nazara Technologies announced an investment of $77 million, equivalent to approximately ₹734.35 crore, in its wholly owned UK subsidiary, Nazara Technologies UK.