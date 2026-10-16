Top stocks to watch today: Reliance Industries, Urban Company, Wipro shares in focus on Friday, 16 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Friday, October 16, following positive signals from GIFT Nifty. The index was trading around 23,106, up nearly 118 points, or 0.51%, from the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a positive start for domestic benchmark indices.

Indian equity benchmarks rallied sharply on Thursday, with the Sensex surging over 1,500 points to close at a three-week high. The rally was supported by strong buying in banking and IT stocks, along with Reliance Industries, while a decline in crude oil prices further boosted investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,533.72 points, or 2.11%, to settle at 74,315.61, near its intraday peak. During the session, the index advanced 1,548.4 points, or 2.12%, to hit 74,330.29. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 374.65 points, or 1.66%, to end at 22,997.35, marking its highest closing level since September 25.

Meanwhile, several stocks are expected to be in focus on Friday as companies announce key corporate developments. Updates related to order wins, business performance, expansion plans and other company-specific developments could drive movements in individual stocks during the trading session.

Urban Company, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Jio Financial Services, Yes Bank are among the shares that will remain in focus on Friday.

Stocks to watch on Friday, 16 October Punjab National Bank, Urban Company, Bajaj Housing Finance, Federal Bank, LTM Shares of Punjab National Bank, Urban Company, Bajaj Housing Finance, Federal Bank, LTM will remain in focus as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Reliance Industries Akash Ambani aims to position Jio Platforms to secure a substantial share of India's projected $1.4 trillion digital economy by FY31, leveraging its technological capabilities, pan-India 5G network and investments in infrastructure.

Wipro The Bengaluru-based IT services company expects its revenue growth for Q3FY27 to range between -1.5% and 0.5% sequentially in constant currency terms. Revenue in US dollar terms stood at $2,611.5 million, down 0.1% from the June quarter. In rupee terms, revenue increased 0.8% to ₹24,667 crore from ₹24,478.6 crore in the previous quarter.

Yes Bank Shares of the Mumbai-based private sector lender plunged 14.53% to close at ₹18.12 on the NSE after the Supreme Court ruled against the bank's 2020 write-off of Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds worth ₹8,400 crore. The write-off was undertaken as part of the lender's rescue and restructuring exercise.

Tech Mahindra The IT services company announced an interim dividend of ₹15 per share and approved a 1:1 bonus issue, subject to shareholder approval and other applicable clearances. Its profit after tax (PAT) increased 6.7% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,586 crore from ₹1,486 crore.

Persistent Systems The company's net profit declined 27.2% quarter-on-quarter to ₹352 crore from ₹483 crore.

Jio Financial Services The company recorded a 132% year-on-year increase in second-quarter income, excluding dividend income, supported by the expansion of its lending business and growing traction in digital financial services.

Angel One The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.40 per share. Its net profit rose 44.7% quarter-on-quarter to ₹334.9 crore from ₹231.4 crore.

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Mankind Pharma Mankind Pharma's consolidated net profit jumped 86.3% year-on-year to ₹341 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹183 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

L&T Finance The company posted a 32.7% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to ₹975 crore in the second quarter of FY27, up from ₹735 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.