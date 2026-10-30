Top stocks to watch today: Reliance, Jio Platforms, Trent, BEL, RVNL shares in focus on Friday, 30 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to begin Friday’s trading session, October 30, on a subdued note, as indicated by GIFT Nifty. The index was trading near 23,038, down around 15 points or 0.07% from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a largely flat opening for domestic benchmark indices.

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In the previous session on Thursday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended firmly in the green, gaining over 1% each, driven by strong buying across banking, FMCG and IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 905.01 points, or 1.24%, to settle at 74,151.04, marking its highest closing level in over a week. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 237.90 points, or 1.05%, to end the session at 22,936.75.

Several stocks are likely to remain on investors’ radar as companies announce business and corporate developments. Updates related to fresh order wins, operational performance, expansion strategies and other company-specific announcements could drive stock-specific action during Friday’s trading session.

Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, Bharat Electronics, IndiGo, Suzlon Energy, Trent, Vedanta Power, RVNL among shares in focus on Friday.

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Stocks to watch on Friday, 30 October 2026 Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Electronics, Indian Oil Corporation, Varun Beverages, GAIL Shares of Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Electronics, Indian Oil Corporation, Varun Beverages, GAIL will remain in focus as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Trent Tata Group-owned retail company Trent posted a 25.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹468.09 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹373.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Suzlon Energy Suzlon Energy reported a 69% YoY drop in consolidated net profit to ₹394 crore for the September quarter, against ₹1,279 crore in Q2 FY26. However, revenue from operations climbed 26% to ₹4,869 crore, driven by record quarterly wind turbine deliveries of 710 MW.

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IndiGo InterGlobe Aviation, which operates budget airline IndiGo, narrowed its consolidated net loss to ₹1,879 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹2,582 crore in the year-ago period. However, the loss widened sequentially from ₹237 crore reported in the June quarter.

Vedanta Power Vedanta Power returned to profitability in the September quarter of FY27, reporting a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹83 crore against a net loss of ₹1,688 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company had posted a net loss of ₹423 crore in Q1 FY27.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) RVNL has secured a letter of award (LoA) from the Ministry of External Affairs to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for establishing a Professional and Technical Education Centre (PTEC) in Seychelles.

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Vedanta Oil and Gas Vedanta Oil and Gas reported a 21% quarter-on-quarter decline in profit to ₹746 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹944 crore in the preceding June quarter.

Sagility India Promoter Sagility BV is reportedly planning to offload a 12% stake in the company through a block deal valued at ₹2,377 crore, according to reports.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.