Top stocks to watch today: SBI, NSE, ITC, Sun Pharma, IDBI Bank shares in focus on Tuesday, 3 Nov | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a positive note for the second consecutive session on Monday, November 2, with GIFT Nifty indicating a gap-up start. The positive sentiment comes after strong gains in the benchmark indices during the previous trading session. GIFT Nifty was trading near 23,553, up around 150 points or 0.65% from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a firm opening for domestic equity benchmarks.

In the previous session, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak to three consecutive sessions, with the Sensex climbing over 1,200 points to its highest closing level in more than seven weeks. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 1,233.25 points, or 1.66%, to close at 75,692.78, its strongest closing level since September 7. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 387.70 points, or 1.68%, to settle at 23,440.80, marking its highest close in over five weeks.

Meanwhile, several stocks are likely to reman in focus on Tuesday amid company-specific announcements and corporate developments. Updates related to fresh order wins, business performance, expansion plans and operational developments could drive stock-specific action during the trading session.

State Bank of India (SBI), National Stock Exchange (NSE), ITC, Marico, IDBI Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, NALCO among shares in focus on Tuesday.

Stocks to Watch on 3 November, 2026 State Bank of India , National Stock Exchange of India, Bajaj Finserv , Lupin, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Shares of State Bank of India, National Stock Exchange of India, Bajaj Finserv, Lupin, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Emcure Pharmaceuticals will remain in focus as the companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

ITC ITC reported an 18.5% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹4,229 crore for Q2FY27, compared with ₹5,187 crore in the year-ago period. The drop in profitability was primarily driven by weaker earnings from its cigarette business, despite healthy growth across its FMCG, agriculture and paper segments.

Marico Marico posted a 31% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to ₹550 crore for the September quarter. Its revenue from operations increased 12% to ₹3,897 crore, against ₹3,450 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) CONCOR reported a muted performance in Q2FY27, with its net profit falling 6.8% YoY to ₹353 crore.

IDBI Bank Employees and officers of IDBI Bank have launched a two-day nationwide strike beginning November 2 to protest against the proposed sale of the government's controlling stake in the lender to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings.

PTC India PTC India reported a 24.8% YoY decline in net profit to ₹143.68 crore for Q2FY27, compared with ₹191 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Sun Pharma clarified that media reports about an order to suspend production of an eye-care drug at one of its manufacturing facilities pertained to developments in August 2026. The company stated that there was no fresh development or event on October 30, 2026.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) NALCO's board has approved an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share for FY27, equivalent to 90% of the share's face value of ₹5. The dividend will be distributed on the company's paid-up equity share capital of ₹918.32 crore.

Granules India Granules India reported a 39.2% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹182 crore for Q2FY27, compared with ₹131 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Petronet LNG Petronet LNG posted a 9.1% quarter-on-quarter increase in standalone net profit to ₹1,235.4 crore for Q2FY27, up from ₹1,132 crore in the previous quarter.

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Lloyds Engineering Works Lloyds Engineering Works plans to invest ₹100 crore in its subsidiary, Steel Infra Solutions Company Ltd (SISCOL), through a preferential allotment of up to 3,33,33,334 equity shares.