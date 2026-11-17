Top stocks to watch today: Indian stock market benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a subdued note on Tuesday, November 17, amid weak global cues. Early signals from GIFT Nifty point to a largely flat start for domestic equities.

At 6:32 am, GIFT Nifty was trading around 25,295.5, a premium of just 2.5 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a tepid opening.

In the previous session, Indian equity benchmarks ended higher, with the Sensex gaining 512 points and the Nifty 50 settling near the 25,300 mark. Buying in financial, FMCG and oil and gas stocks, along with sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices, supported the market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to close at 82,104.79. It had climbed as much as 719.2 points, or 0.88%, to an intraday high of 82,311.65.

The Nifty 50 gained 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 25,291.10.

Against this backdrop, several stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday following business updates, regulatory developments, fundraising plans and fresh orders. Here are the key stocks to watch.

Top stocks to watch today Senco Gold reports record festive sales, Adani Enterprises begins manufacturing India's longest onshore wind turbine blades, BSE gets US regulatory approval for BANKEX futures, Cipla faces DRI searches, HDFC Life plans a ₹500-crore bond issue, Lemon Tree Hotels expands in Punjab, Hero Motors signs an agreement involving its UK subsidiary, Vedanta issues a clarification, SML Mahindra prices its rights issue, Urban Company opens its QIP, Capri Global secures shareholder approval for a ₹4,000-crore fundraise, and ARSS Infrastructure bags a ₹131-crore railway project.

Senco Gold Senco Gold reported its highest-ever retail net sales value (NSV) of more than ₹2,426 crore during the 41-day festive period covering Dhanteras and Diwali, from 1 October to 11 November 2026. This marked a 26% year-on-year increase despite a 17% rise in gold prices.

Retail revenue grew 25%, while same-store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 17%. The company attributed the performance to higher customer footfalls, increased transaction volumes, new customer acquisitions and growth across company-owned and franchise-operated showrooms.

Senco Gold also reported its highest-ever topline of more than ₹5,000 crore in the first half of FY27 and crossed ₹10,000 crore in sales on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis.

Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises will be in focus after its wind manufacturing division, Adani Wind, commenced production of India's longest onshore wind turbine blades, measuring 91.2 metres, at its integrated manufacturing facility in Mundra, Gujarat.

The company has also secured certification for its MWL185-5.0 MW wind turbine platform, paving the way for serial production. Adani Wind is the wind manufacturing division of Adani New Industries (ANIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

BSE Shares of BSE may see activity after the stock exchange received approval from the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer and sell its BSE BANKEX Index Futures contract to investors in the US.

The approval followed the successful completion of a 45-day expedited review process. BSE can now offer the BANKEX futures contract to US-based investors, subject to the applicable provisions of the US Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations.

Cipla Cipla said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, conducted search proceedings at its office in Vikhroli, Mumbai, and its depot in Bhiwandi, Thane, on 16 November.

The searches relate to the classification and exemption of an imported finished pharmaceutical product. The company clarified that the proceedings would have no material impact on its financials, operations or other activities.

HDFC Life Insurance Company HDFC Life Insurance Company has approved raising up to ₹500 crore through the issuance of subordinated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company's Capital Raising Committee, at a meeting held on 16 November, approved the issuance of up to 47,500 unsecured, rated, listed, subordinated, redeemable, fully paid-up, non-cumulative and non-convertible debentures. Each debenture will carry a face value of ₹1 lakh.

Lemon Tree Hotels Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a franchise agreement to open a 42-room Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels property in Banga, Punjab, as it looks to expand its footprint in the state.

The upcoming hotel, located in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, will feature a restaurant, banquet and conference hall, fitness centre and other public spaces. It is expected to cater to business and leisure travellers, along with social gatherings.

Hero Motors Hero Motors has entered into a Shareholders' Agreement (SHA) with its UK subsidiary, Hewland Engineering Limited (HEL), and its existing shareholders, William Hewland and Siobhan Hewland.

The agreement was executed on 16 November, following the company's earlier approval to acquire 8,039 equity shares of £1 each in HEL for a total consideration of approximately £0.60 million.

Vedanta Vedanta issued a clarification after its shares fell nearly 3% in morning trade following reports about the Supreme Court's ruling on the resolution plan for Videocon Industries.

The company clarified that the ruling does not pertain to Vedanta and that it was not a party to the proceedings.

SML Mahindra SML Mahindra has fixed the price of its ₹1,450-crore rights issue at ₹3,506 per share. Eligible shareholders will be entitled to receive two fully paid-up equity shares for every seven shares held as of the record date of 20 November 2026.

The company will issue 41,34,756 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each at ₹3,506 apiece. The issue is expected to raise ₹1,449.64 crore, assuming full subscription.

The issue price includes a premium of ₹3,496 per share, payable in full at the time of application.

Urban Company Urban Company opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on 16 November, with a floor price of ₹161.03 per share.

The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price.

Capri Global Capital Capri Global Capital said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise funds of up to ₹4,000 crore.

The fundraising may be undertaken through equity shares, debt securities or any other securities or instruments.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects ARSS Infrastructure Projects has received a work order worth ₹131.10 crore from Northern Railway.

The contract involves the design and construction of a bridge in the Lucknow division of Uttar Pradesh.