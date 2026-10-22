Top stocks to watch today: Swiggy, Adani Green, Eternal, GMDC, BEL shares in focus on Thurs, 22 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Thursday, October 22, as indicated by GIFT Nifty. The index was trading around 22,682, down nearly 46.50 points, or 0.20%, from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a negative start for domestic benchmark indices.

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On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks extended their losses for a second consecutive session, with the Sensex declining 143 points amid selling pressure in power, banking and financial stocks. Elevated crude oil prices also dampened investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 143.21 points, or 0.19%, to close at 73,709.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 77.60 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 22,811.35.

Several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Thursday’s trading session as companies announce key corporate developments. Updates on order wins, business performance, expansion plans and other company-specific developments could drive movements in individual stocks.

Swiggy, Adani Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, GMDC, Reliance Industries, Eternal, Indian Hotels are among the shares that will remain in focus on Thursday.

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Stocks to watch on Thursday, 22 October Swiggy, Adani Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Adani Total Gas, Bluestone Jewellery, Colgate Shares of Swiggy, Adani Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Adani Total Gas, Bluestone Jewellery, Colgate will remain in focus as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Eternal The parent company of Zomato and Blinkit posted a 92.3% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹125 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹65 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Indian Hotels The Tata Group hospitality firm reported a 19.5% YoY rise in net profit to ₹380 crore for the September quarter, up from ₹318 crore a year earlier.

KEI Industries The company recorded a 29.3% YoY increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹262.4 crore in Q2, while revenue climbed 38.5% to ₹3,776.4 crore.

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Bharat Electronics The Ministry of Defence has awarded BEL a ₹770 crore contract to supply improved low-level light-weight radar (LLLR-I) systems to the Indian Army.

GMDC The company handed over a dividend cheque of ₹223.55 crore to the Gujarat government, representing the state’s share of its final dividend for FY26.

Tata Communications The company said Spain’s National Court ruled in favour of its subsidiary, Tata Communications (Spain) S.L., in a tax dispute with the Spanish Tax Agency.

Juniper Green Energy The renewable energy company has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries, Juniper Green Cosmic Fifteen Private Limited and Juniper Green Kite Fifteen Private Limited.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services The company reported a 55% YoY increase in net profit to ₹882 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹569 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Pine Labs The company invested approximately ₹25 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergistic Financial Networks Private Limited (SFNPL), by subscribing to 49,869 equity shares through a rights issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.