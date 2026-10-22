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Top stocks to watch today: Swiggy, Adani Green, Eternal, GMDC, BEL shares in focus on Thurs, 22 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: Swiggy, Adani Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, GMDC, Reliance Industries, Eternal, Indian Hotels are among the shares that will remain in focus on Thursday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 Oct 2026, 07:26 AM IST
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Top stocks to watch today: Several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Thursday’s trading session as companies announce key corporate developments. (AI image for representational purposes only)
Top stocks to watch today: Several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Thursday’s trading session as companies announce key corporate developments. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Thursday, October 22, as indicated by GIFT Nifty. The index was trading around 22,682, down nearly 46.50 points, or 0.20%, from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a negative start for domestic benchmark indices.

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On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks extended their losses for a second consecutive session, with the Sensex declining 143 points amid selling pressure in power, banking and financial stocks. Elevated crude oil prices also dampened investor sentiment.

Also Read | Stock market outlook: Sensex, Nifty prediction for Thursday, 22 Oct

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 143.21 points, or 0.19%, to close at 73,709.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 77.60 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 22,811.35.

Several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Thursday’s trading session as companies announce key corporate developments. Updates on order wins, business performance, expansion plans and other company-specific developments could drive movements in individual stocks.

Swiggy, Adani Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, GMDC, Reliance Industries, Eternal, Indian Hotels are among the shares that will remain in focus on Thursday.

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Stocks to watch on Thursday, 22 October

Swiggy, Adani Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Adani Total Gas, Bluestone Jewellery, Colgate

Shares of Swiggy, Adani Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Adani Total Gas, Bluestone Jewellery, Colgate will remain in focus as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Eternal

The parent company of Zomato and Blinkit posted a 92.3% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to 125 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with 65 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Indian Hotels

The Tata Group hospitality firm reported a 19.5% YoY rise in net profit to 380 crore for the September quarter, up from 318 crore a year earlier.

KEI Industries

The company recorded a 29.3% YoY increase in profit after tax (PAT) to 262.4 crore in Q2, while revenue climbed 38.5% to 3,776.4 crore.

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Bharat Electronics

The Ministry of Defence has awarded BEL a 770 crore contract to supply improved low-level light-weight radar (LLLR-I) systems to the Indian Army.

GMDC

The company handed over a dividend cheque of 223.55 crore to the Gujarat government, representing the state’s share of its final dividend for FY26.

Tata Communications

The company said Spain’s National Court ruled in favour of its subsidiary, Tata Communications (Spain) S.L., in a tax dispute with the Spanish Tax Agency.

Juniper Green Energy

The renewable energy company has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries, Juniper Green Cosmic Fifteen Private Limited and Juniper Green Kite Fifteen Private Limited.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

The company reported a 55% YoY increase in net profit to 882 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with 569 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Also Read | Dividend, bonus, split: Last chance to buy today ahead of record date | List

Pine Labs

The company invested approximately 25 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergistic Financial Networks Private Limited (SFNPL), by subscribing to 49,869 equity shares through a rights issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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