Top stocks to watch today: Tata Motors PV, Eicher Motors, Hindalco shares in focus on Monday, 16 November | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: Indian equity markets are poised for a positive start on Monday, 16 November, with GIFT Nifty futures tracking gains despite mixed signals from global markets.

GIFT Nifty indicated a higher opening for domestic benchmarks, trading around 25,255 at 6:30 am, up 84 points from the previous close of the Nifty futures contract. However, subdued cues from some Asian markets could keep investors cautious during the session.

The positive opening indication comes after a weak session on Friday, when the Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their three-day winning streak amid concerns over rising inflation and the possibility of an RBI rate hike next month.

The Sensex ended Friday’s session at 81,592.45, down 318.56 points, or 0.39%. It had fallen as much as 622.26 points, or 0.75%, to an intraday low of 81,288.75.

The Nifty 50 settled 155.05 points, or 0.61%, lower at 25,144.30. The decline marked the first significant correction for both benchmark indices this month, pausing their recent rally.

Top stocks to watch today Several stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday, November 16, following quarterly earnings announcements and key corporate developments. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Eicher Motors, Godrej Industries, Hero Motors and Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses will react to their Q2 FY27 performance, while Hindalco Industries, Redington India and Fusion CX will be in focus on business updates and strategic deals.

PhysicsWallah will see its major shareholder lock-in expiry, while Urban Company has secured shareholder approval for a capital raise of up to ₹2,500 crore. Meanwhile, ASM Technologies, Cochin Shipyard, Indag Rubber and Shipping Corporation of India will trade ex-dividend, while BN Agrochem will trade ex-date for its stock split.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5,531 crore for the second quarter of FY27, against a net profit of ₹76,170 crore in the year-ago quarter. The September quarter included exceptional items worth ₹6,738 crore, higher than ₹2,608 crore reported in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 34% year-on-year to ₹96,920 crore from ₹72,349 crore. Its UK-based subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reported revenue of £5.9 billion, up 20.3% year-on-year.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors posted a 14.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,573.4 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,370 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations climbed 20.2% to ₹7,421.72 crore from ₹6,172 crore. EBITDA rose 16.4% to ₹1,760 crore against ₹1,512 crore a year earlier. Royal Enfield recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales, dispatching 3,76,722 motorcycles during the quarter, a 15% increase from 3,27,067 units in Q2 FY26.

Godrej Industries: Godrej Industries reported a sharp 130.8% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹559.6 crore for Q2, compared with ₹242.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue also registered strong growth, rising 45.1% to ₹7,303 crore from ₹5,032.1 crore.

Hero Motors: Hero Motors posted a 65.1% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹18.2 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹11.04 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 21.3% to ₹364.8 crore from ₹300.7 crore, reflecting growth in its quarterly financial performance.

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses: Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses reported a wider consolidated net loss of ₹68.5 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹36.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue, however, grew 18.3% year-on-year to ₹4,599.4 crore from ₹3,889.3 crore.

Hindalco Industries: Hindalco Industries will remain in focus after its subsidiary Novelis Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to sell its China-based businesses, Novelis (China) Aluminum Products and Novelis (Shanghai) Aluminum Trading, to Shenzhen Hongzhi Industrial Investment for approximately $265 million. The transaction is expected to be completed within 12 months of signing the agreement, subject to regulatory approvals.

Redington India: Redington has entered into a distribution partnership with Spain-based Salicru, a manufacturer of power electronics and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, for the Middle East and Africa markets. The partnership aims to expand access to power protection solutions and provide channel partners with opportunities to cater to business continuity requirements across the region.

Fusion CX: Fusion CX has signed an agreement to acquire Germany-based customer experience group impacx solutions GmbH, tel-inform solutions GmbH and impacx services GmbH. The proposed acquisition marks the company's first entry into the German market.

PhysicsWallah: PhysicsWallah shares will be in focus as the lock-in period for a major shareholder holding worth more than ₹19,000 crore ends today. The expiry will make these shares eligible for trading, although it does not necessarily mean that shareholders will sell their holdings.

Urban Company: Urban Company has received shareholder approval for an enabling capital raise of up to ₹2,500 crore. The proposal secured 99.29% of the votes cast in favour, clearing the way for the company to pursue the proposed fundraising.

Stocks trading ex-dividend ASM Technologies, Cochin Shipyard, Indag Rubber and Shipping Corporation of India will trade ex-dividend today.

Stock trading ex-date for stock split BN Agrochem will trade ex-date for its stock split today.