Top stocks to watch today: Tata Power, Bajaj Finance, HAL, IRCTC shares in focus on Thursday, 12 November | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a muted note on Thursday, November 12, with GIFT Nifty signalling a subdued start for the Sensex and Nifty 50. GIFT Nifty was trading around the 25,213 level, up nearly 12 points, or 0.05%, from the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a largely flat opening for domestic benchmark indices.

Indian equity benchmarks extended their gains for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, with the Sensex rallying 773 points to hit its highest level in nearly nine months, while the Nifty closed above the 25,250 mark. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 772.75 points, or 0.95%, to settle at 81,879.40, its highest closing level since February 26. During the session, the index surged 1,413.75 points, or 1.74%, to touch an intraday high of 82,520.40. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 210.40 points, or 0.84%, to close at 25,255.05, marking its highest closing level in almost nine months.

Meanwhile, several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Thursday's trading session amid company-specific announcements and corporate developments. Updates regarding fresh order wins, quarterly business performance, expansion plans and operational developments could trigger stock-specific movements and influence investor sentiment.

Tata Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Vodafone Idea, RVNL, Bajaj Finance, ITC among shares in focus on Thursday.

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, 12 November, 2026 Hindustan Aeronautics, Vodafone Idea, Rail Vikas Nigam, Bharat Dynamics, IRCTC, Ola Electric Mobility Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics, Vodafone Idea, Rail Vikas Nigam, Bharat Dynamics, IRCTC, Ola Electric Mobility will remain in focus as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Tata Power Tata Power posted a 48.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,366 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹919 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Cupid Cupid's consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹56.2 crore in the September quarter of FY27, against ₹24.1 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations also increased sharply to ₹188 crore from ₹84.4 crore in Q2 FY26.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) GRSE reported a 12% YoY rise in net profit to ₹171.97 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹153.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

ITC ITC has raised the price of its Gold Flake RSFT (69 mm) cigarette pack by ₹10 to ₹135 from ₹125. The company had earlier increased the pack's price from ₹95 to ₹125 in February 2026.

Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finance has launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares, setting the floor price at ₹992.25 per share.

Aurobindo Pharma The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has classified the inspection of Aurobindo Pharma's Lannett facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) recorded more than a twofold jump in net profit to ₹28 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 12 November

Triveni Turbine Triveni Turbine reported a 41.6% YoY decline in net profit to ₹53.3 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹91.2 crore in the year-ago period.