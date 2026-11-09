Top stocks to watch today: Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Marico shares in focus on Monday, 9 November | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Monday, November 9, with GIFT Nifty indicating a positive start for domestic benchmark indices. GIFT Nifty was trading around the 25,018 mark, up nearly 38 points or 0.15% from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a gap-up opening for the Sensex and Nifty.

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However, both benchmark indices erased their opening gains and ended lower during Sunday's special Muhurat Trading session, marking the first time in nine years that the Sensex and Nifty closed in negative territory during the auspicious Diwali trading session. The Sensex shed nearly 29 points to settle at 80,999, while the Nifty 50 declined 44 points to close at 24,986. The losses also snapped the six-session winning streak of both indices. In the previous week, the Sensex had surged 6,569 points, while the Nifty had gained nearly 9%.

Meanwhile, several stocks are likely to remain in focus during Monday's trading session amid company-specific announcements and corporate developments. Updates concerning fresh order wins, business performance, expansion plans and operational developments could drive stock-specific action.

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Tata Steel, Whirlpool of India, Adani Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, BHEL are among shares in focus on Monday.

Stocks to Watch on Monday, 9 November, 2026 Whirlpool of India, Olectra Greentech Shares of Whirlpool of India, Olectra Greentech will remain in focus as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Tata Steel Tata Group-owned Tata Steel posted a 16.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,699.59 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹3,183.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Voltas Voltas reported a 53.4% YoY jump in net profit to ₹52.6 crore in Q2FY27, against ₹34.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations increased 15.3% to ₹2,707 crore from ₹2,347 crore a year earlier.

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BHEL Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received an order valued between ₹600 crore and ₹900 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India. The contract involves the installation of synchronous condensers at the Barmer-II HVDC Terminal Station in Rajasthan.

Marico FMCG major Marico has signed definitive agreements with the promoters of Bonorizon Consumer Ventures Private Limited to acquire a 51% stake in the company. The transaction involves an aggregate consideration of up to ₹35 crore.

Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises announced that its joint venture, AdaniConneX Private Limited (ACX), has completed the acquisition of the entire 100% stake in Vizag Mega Data Center Park Limited (VMDCPL).

Wipro IT major Wipro has appointed Angan Guha as President and Chief Executive Officer of its Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit, with effect from December 8, 2026. Guha will report to Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia and join the company's Executive Leadership Team.

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Siemens Siemens reported a 3.9% YoY increase in net profit to ₹504 crore for the July-September 2026 quarter, compared with ₹485 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Waaree Renewable Technologies has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work order for a 285 MWp solar power project from a leading independent power producer (IPP). The domestic commercial project is scheduled for completion during FY28.

Zydus Lifesciencesmarket Zydus Lifesciences announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Therapeutics, has released results from a Phase 2b clinical trial of its investigational drug saroglitazar.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.