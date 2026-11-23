The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Monday, tracking positive signals from GIFT Nifty amid mixed global cues. At 6:35 am, GIFT Nifty was trading around 25,930, at a premium of 155 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a potential gap-up start for the domestic market.

Indian equities defied a broader selloff across Asian markets on Friday, 20 November, extending their winning streak to four consecutive weeks. A global selloff in AI-linked stocks triggered a shift in foreign investor allocations, fuelling record inflows into Indian equities.

The rally marks a sharp turnaround for domestic markets, which had underperformed their emerging-market peers over the past two years amid limited exposure to the global artificial intelligence boom and elevated crude oil prices.

The Nifty 50 advanced 2.6% over the week, while the BSE Sensex gained 2.9%, with both indices settling at nine-month highs of 25,800.60 and 83,919.71, respectively. On Friday, both benchmarks rose 1.1%.

Stocks to watch today ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy company has won a 50 MW project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) at a tariff of ₹4.58 per kWh. Separately, it commissioned an additional 16.06 MW/69.678 MWh of battery energy storage capacity in Rajasthan, taking its subsidiary's cumulative commissioned capacity to 175.72 MW/733.939 MWh.

Adani Energy Solutions: The company has entered into an agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy to acquire a 100% stake in Vikramshila Power Transmission for its Bihar grid project. Separately, its subsidiary, Powerpulse Trading Solutions, received a Letter of Award (LoA) from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) to supply 1,750 MW of renewable round-the-clock power for 25 years. The contract also includes a greenshoe option for an additional 750 MW.

Ashoka Buildcon: The infrastructure company has secured an ₹1,465 crore EPC contract, excluding GST, from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct an eight-lane, access-controlled section of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat. In a separate development, its joint venture with SAM India emerged as the lowest bidder for two Jaipur Metro Phase-II projects awarded by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation, with a combined bid value of ₹2,758.31 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has classified the inspection of Apitoria Pharma's Unit-VI active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The inspection was conducted between 24 August and 28 August 2026. The regulator has also issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), formally concluding the inspection.

Arvind: The textile manufacturer has partnered with US-based unspun to introduce its OneWeave 3D weaving technology. Arvind will be the first manufacturer to deploy the technology, with two machines scheduled to become operational by December 2026.

Berger Paints: The paints manufacturer has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Pune-based Roeland Private Limited for a consideration of up to ₹18.8 crore. The deal includes a base payment of ₹15.8 crore and an additional earn-out component of up to ₹3 crore, subject to agreed adjustments.

Blue Dart Express: The logistics company has launched next-day delivery services from Srinagar to five metropolitan cities and opened its first service centre in Jammu and Kashmir. The expansion aims to improve connectivity for local MSMEs, artisans and exporters, leveraging Blue Dart's global DHL network.

Cohance Life Sciences: The company said the US FDA has completed its inspection of its finished dosage form manufacturing facility in Telangana. The regulator has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) and classified the facility under the Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) category.

GMR Airports: GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports, will implement revised aeronautical charges at Vizag International Airport from 1 December 2026. The revised tariffs follow an order issued by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) for the April 2026-March 2031 control period.

Indian Bank: The lender's board has cleared an additional fundraising plan of ₹3,000 crore through Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) and Tier 2 bonds. This takes the total fundraising approval to ₹5,000 crore. The bank plans to raise the funds in one or more tranches during FY27, depending on its requirements.

Indo Count Industries: Chief Financial Officer Manish Bhatia has resigned from the company to pursue other career opportunities. His resignation took effect at the close of business on 20 November 2026. The company said it is identifying a suitable candidate to take over the CFO and Key Managerial Personnel responsibilities.

IndusInd Bank: The lender has terminated the employment of former MD and CEO Sumant Kathpalia with immediate effect and invoked malus and clawback provisions applicable from his initial appointment on 24 March 2020, following an enquiry report. Kathpalia had resigned from his positions as MD and CEO and director on 29 April 2025, and was subsequently placed under suspension on 18 June 2025.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker has announced a price increase across select models, effective 22 November 2026. The hike works out to around 0.31% on a volume-weighted average basis, with the company citing sustained cost pressures despite continued efforts to control expenses.

NHPC: The government has approved the merger of Jalpower Corporation Limited with NHPC Limited. Under the proposed arrangement, Jalpower Corporation will be amalgamated into NHPC.

Premier Explosives: The defence and explosives manufacturer has secured an export order worth $33.603 million, or approximately ₹311 crore, from an international customer. The contract covers the manufacture and supply of defence explosives, according to an exchange filing dated Saturday, 21 November.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): The railway infrastructure company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹348.48 crore contract from East Coast Railway to upgrade the Vadlapudi Wagon Workshop in Visakhapatnam. The project is aimed at doubling the workshop's periodic overhaul capacity from 300 to 600 wagons and carries a completion timeline of 24 months.

Raymond: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Everblue Apparel Limited with Raymond Limited.

Tata Steel: The steelmaker has approved the sale of its tubes business and its entire stake in Tata Steel Colours to APL Apollo Tubes in transactions valued at up to ₹28,000 crore. The proposed deals remain subject to regulatory clearances and are expected to be completed by March 2028.

Texmaco Rail: The company has received two Letters of Intent (LoIs) worth a combined ₹230.58 crore from JSW Rail Infra Logistics and JSW (South) Rail Logistics for manufacturing and supplying 553 BFNSM1 and BVCM wagons. Separately, North Central Railway has placed a ₹5.74 crore order for the manufacture and supply of 115 sets of weldable CMS crossings.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank's board has approved a proposal to seek a three-month extension of Interim CEO Carol Furtado's tenure beyond 1 December 2026, while it awaits RBI approval for the appointment of a regular MD and CEO. The existing RBI approval for Furtado's interim appointment expires on 30 November 2026.

Waaree Energies: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to develop a 700 MW solar power project integrated with a 700 MW/2,800 MWh energy storage system in Solapur, Maharashtra. The agreement was signed on 20 November 2026.

Welspun Living: The textile manufacturer has approved a capital expenditure of up to ₹3,200 crore through its wholly owned subsidiary, Welspun Home Solutions. The investment will support the addition of approximately 29,000 MT of terry towel manufacturing capacity, alongside expansion of spinning and weaving operations. The project is scheduled for completion by 31 December 2028.