The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Wednesday, 25 November, supported by positive cues from GIFT Nifty, despite mixed signals from global markets.

Asian equities opened lower, tracking losses on Wall Street, where renewed selling in US technology stocks has reignited concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence-led rally.

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GIFT Nifty, however, pointed to a positive start for domestic markets. At 6:37 am, it was trading around 25,765, indicating a premium of 260.3 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

In the previous session, the Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed heavy selling, with the Sensex plunging nearly 1,484 points to register its steepest single-day decline in more than four months. Profit-booking across banking, financial services and metal stocks wiped out gains from the preceding two sessions, pulling the Nifty below the 25,350 mark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to settle at 82,435.99. Although the index opened higher, it soon reversed direction and extended its losses to 1,523.83 points, or 1.81%, during the session, touching an intraday low of 82,395.88.

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The 15 stocks to watch today are ABB India, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Clean Max, Hindalco Industries, Hyundai Motor India, Jupiter Wagons, Lenskart Solutions, PhysicsWallah, Polyplex Corporation, RMC Switchgears, Tata Steel, Torrent Power and Vishnu Chemicals.

Stocks to watch today 63 Moons Technologies: The company's subsidiary, National Spot Exchange (NSEL), has commenced a one-time settlement payout of ₹1,950 crore to specified creditors under a scheme sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

ABB India: The company has agreed to acquire Germany-based Ziehl-Abegg at an enterprise value of $2.65 billion and an equity value of $2.22 billion. The acquisition is expected to strengthen ABB's presence in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), industrial cooling and thermal management. It will also expand its portfolio with electronically commutated fans, integrated electric motors, ventilation and control technologies, complementing its existing motors and drives business.

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Adani Enterprises: Adani Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of the company, has signed an agreement with 360 ONE Asset to raise ₹2,790 crore, or $300 million. The latest investment takes the airport holding company's total equity fundraising to approximately $1.35 billion and values it at a pre-money valuation of around $18 billion.

Adani Power: CRISIL has upgraded the company's credit rating to CRISIL AA+/Stable from CRISIL AA/Stable. The revised rating applies to its enhanced bank loan and non-convertible debenture facilities.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The company has secured final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application (sANDA) covering Bosutinib Tablets in the 400 mg strength. The drug is therapeutically equivalent to PF Prism C.V.'s reference-listed drug, Bosulif Tablets, 400 mg.

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Bosutinib is a kinase inhibitor used to treat adults with chronic-phase Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myelogenous leukaemia, as well as patients with accelerated- or blast-phase disease who are resistant or intolerant to previous treatment. Alembic had earlier received USFDA approval for the 100 mg and 500 mg strengths and has launched both dosages.

Clean Max: The company's board has cleared an investment of up to ₹214.49 crore in its Gangotri unit, which will be infused in phases. Separately, the company intends to divest a 26% stake in the unit to Gujarat Alkalies for ₹26,000. The proposed transaction is yet to be completed.

Hindalco Industries: The company has reappointed Satish Pai as managing director for another two-year term, from 1 January 2027, to 31 December 2028. It has also named Hemant Sikka as deputy managing director, with his appointment taking effect on 4 January 2027.

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Hyundai Motor India: The automaker has announced a price increase of up to ₹8,000 across select models and variants. The revised prices will come into effect from 1 December 2026, with the company citing higher input costs.

Jupiter Wagons: The company has entered into a joint venture with South Korea-based Woojin Industrial Systems to manufacture metro coaches and propulsion systems in India. Jupiter Wagons will own an 80% stake in the venture, with Woojin holding the remaining 20%.

The proposed manufacturing portfolio will include complete metro coaches, propulsion systems, train control and management systems, automatic door systems, bogies and aluminium car body shells. The propulsion systems will also cater to Vande Bharat trainsets, electric multiple units (EMUs), and semi-high-speed and high-speed trains.

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Lenskart Solutions: Block deals on the NSE saw Steadview Capital Mauritius sell 1.15 crore shares, representing a 0.66% stake, for ₹835.22 crore. LTR Focus Fund also offloaded 11.77 lakh shares, or 0.07%, for ₹85.37 crore.

On the buying side, Societe Generale and Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I acquired 61.76 lakh shares each, equivalent to 0.36% apiece, for ₹447.49 crore each. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe purchased another 3.45 lakh shares, or a 0.02% stake, for ₹25.01 crore. All the transactions were executed at an average price of ₹725 per share.

PhysicsWallah: The edtech company has entered the higher education segment with the Punjab government notifying the establishment of PhysicsWallah Digital University in Patiala. The institution was notified under the PhysicsWallah Digital University, Patiala Act, 2026, on 29 October, following the Governor's assent on 23 October.

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The university, sponsored by PW's wholly owned subsidiary Nextseed Foundation, will operate as a self-financed institution. It plans to offer online undergraduate, postgraduate and career-focused programmes, supported by AI-enabled learning, live classes and faculty mentoring.

Polyplex Corporation: The board of the company's material subsidiary, Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited, has approved the mothballing or closure of its cast polypropylene (CPP) production line in Thailand.

RMC Switchgears: The company has secured Letters of Award worth ₹521.84 crore for projects involving distribution infrastructure development and system strengthening in India. The contracts cover the construction and commissioning of new substations, upgrades to existing facilities, and the installation of power transformers and high-tension (HT) lines.

Tata Steel: The company intends to retain APL Apollo's listed status following the proposed transaction and is targeting a reduction in its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to around 2.5 times before moving towards becoming debt-free, its CFO said. The combined capacity of the tubes and colour-coated steel businesses is expected to reach 7.5 million tonnes, with scope to scale it up to 15.5 million tonnes over the next few years. Tata Steel also said it would safeguard the interests of minority shareholders.

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Torrent Power: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy Private Limited, has incorporated another wholly owned subsidiary, Torrent Urja 48 Private Limited. The certificate of incorporation was received on 24 November 2026, at 3:04 PM.

Vishnu Chemicals: The company's subsidiary, Vishnu Barium, plans to add 4.19 MW of solar power capacity through the group captive route. For this purpose, it will acquire an 18.69% stake in Fractal Nova for ₹1.47 crore. The power supply is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of FY27, with the investment expected to have a payback period of around one year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.