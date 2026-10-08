Top stocks to watch today: TCS, Tata Steel, Reliance, Sun Pharma shares in focus on Thursday, 8 October | Full list

Top stocks to watch: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Thursday, 8 October, with GIFT Nifty pointing to a weak start. GIFT Nifty was trading around 22,557, down nearly 35 points from the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a negative opening for the domestic benchmark indices.

On Wednesday, Indian equities ended in the red, snapping a two-session winning run after the Reserve Bank of India raised its key policy rate for the first time in nearly four years. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 429.11 points, or 0.59%, to settle at 72,638.70, with 26 stocks declining and four advancing.

Meanwhile, investors are likely to track several stocks on Thursday, 8 October, following a host of corporate announcements. Key developments include new order wins, business updates, expansion plans and other company-specific announcements that could influence individual stocks during the session.

Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Ola Electric, Tata Steel, PC Jeweller, Sun Pharma, Varun Beverages are among the shares that will remain in focus on Thursday.

Stocks to watch on Thursday, 8 October Tata Consultancy Services Tata Group’s IT services arm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is scheduled to announce its September-quarter results on October 8.

Reliance Industries The company has received an order dated October 6, 2026, from the Joint Commissioner of Customs (Import), ACC, Mumbai, imposing a redemption fine and penalty totalling ₹18,74,978. The penalty relates to an alleged short payment of customs duty due to incorrect classification of imported goods in the Bill of Entry. The company plans to appeal the order.

Ola Electric Mobility Ola Electric Mobility has approved a rights issue of up to ₹1,000 crore through partly paid-up equity shares.

Tata Steel Tata Steel said on Wednesday that its India crude steel production increased 10% year-on-year (YoY) to 6.21 million tonnes in the second quarter of FY27. Deliveries rose 7% YoY to 5.97 million tonnes.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday, October 7, that its board will meet on Monday, October 12, to consider and approve the issuance of listed, rated, unsecured and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹15,000 crore.

Bank of Baroda Ratings on the company’s ₹10,000 crore infrastructure bonds and ₹2,000 crore and ₹500 crore Tier II bonds were reaffirmed at CARE AAA; Stable. The ₹1,10,000 crore certificate of deposit programme was reaffirmed at CARE A1+. The rating on the Tier II bonds was withdrawn.

PC Jeweller Jewellery retailer PC Jeweller reported approximately 28% YoY growth in consolidated revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

TD Power Systems TD Power Systems has opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) and fixed the floor price at ₹775.35 per equity share.

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Varun Beverages Varun Beverages will invest up to ₹4.10 crore in Jager Renewables, a special purpose vehicle established to generate and supply solar power to consumers in Uttar Pradesh.

Allcargo Terminals Multimodal logistics operator Allcargo Terminals reported total volumes of 61,800 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in September 2026, down 7% YoY and 6% month-on-month.