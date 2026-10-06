Top stocks to watch today: Vedanta, Axis Bank, IREDA, Kotak Mahindra shares in focus on Tuesday, 6 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday, 6 October, with GIFT Nifty signalling a positive start for domestic equities.

GIFT Nifty was trading around 22,663, up nearly 81 points from the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a firm opening for the benchmark indices.

The Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday, breaking their recent losing streak as easing concerns over oil supplies and positive global market cues boosted investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 472.77 points, or 0.66%, to finish at 72,382.47. During the session, it climbed as much as 722.23 points, or 1%, to touch 72,631.93. The NSE Nifty gained 133.80 points, or 0.60%, to close at 22,555.75.

Indian stock market investors are likely to keep an eye on several companies on Tuesday, October 6, as key business updates, Q2 FY27 results, acquisitions, new order wins and other operational developments come into focus.

Vedanta, IREDA, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Marico among shares in focus on Tuesday, 6 October.

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, 6 October Vedanta The company’s board will meet on October 8 to consider the first interim dividend for FY27. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set for October 14.

IREDA Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on October 5, 2026, signed a performance-linked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Axis Bank The bank’s gross advances increased 8.8% quarter-on-quarter and 22.7% year-on-year to ₹13.84 lakh crore in Q2. Total deposits grew 5.8% QoQ and 20.7% YoY to ₹14.52 lakh crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank The bank’s net advances rose 24.7% year-on-year to ₹5.77 lakh crore at the end of Q2. CASA deposits increased 11.3% YoY to ₹2.49 lakh crore, while total deposits grew 23.2% to ₹6.51 lakh crore.

Trent Trent's Q2 standalone revenue increased 23% year-on-year to ₹5,788 crore from ₹4,724 crore. During the quarter, the retailer opened 10 Westside and 17 Zudio stores, taking its total store count to 1,342 as of September 30, 2026.

Marico The company acquired an additional 24.09% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals, the parent company of health and wellness brand PLIX, for ₹1,012.03 crore. The acquisition takes its total holding in the company to 84.09% on a fully diluted basis.

Narayana Hrudayalaya The company has entered into an agreement with Mission of Mercy Hospital and Research Centre and The Assemblies of God of North India to operate and manage Mission of Mercy Hospital & Research Centre at Park Street, Kolkata, on an exclusive long-term basis. The facility has 100 beds and spans approximately 63,240.37 sq ft.

IndusInd Bank The bank reported an 11.2% YoY increase in net advances to ₹3,62,393 crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with ₹3,25,881 crore a year earlier. Net advances rose 11.1% sequentially.

Juniper Hotels Juniper Hotels has signed a binding MoU with Imagicaaworld Entertainment to acquire the operating Novotel Imagicaa hotel in Khopoli, Maharashtra, for ₹248 crore. The property has 287 rooms and is spread across approximately 11 acres.

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Zydus Lifesciences The company in collaboration with MSN Laboratories, has launched Riociguat Tablets in the US in strengths of 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.5 mg, 2 mg and 2.5 mg. Zydus and MSN are the first companies to launch a generic version of Adempas (riociguat) in the US market.