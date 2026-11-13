Top stocks to watch today: Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric, IRCTC, Grasim shares in focus on Friday, 13 November | Full list

Top stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a subdued note on Friday, November 13, with GIFT Nifty signalling a weak start for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50. GIFT Nifty was trading at around 25,266.50, down 34.50 points, or 0.12%, from the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a cautious start for domestic equities.

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On Thursday, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher, extending their winning streak to three consecutive sessions. The gains were supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and a decline in crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex advanced 31.61 points, or 0.04%, to settle at 81,911.01. During the session, it touched an intraday high of 82,325.61 and a low of 81,576.15. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 44.30 points, or 0.18%, to close at 25,299.35.

Meanwhile, several stocks are expected to remain in focus during Friday's trading session following company-specific announcements and corporate developments. Updates related to new order wins, quarterly business performance, expansion initiatives and operational developments are likely to drive stock-specific movements and influence investor sentiment.

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Stocks to Watch on Friday, 13 November, 2026 Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Shares of Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will remain in focus as companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results 2026 today.

Vodafone Idea Telecom operator Vodafone Idea posted a higher net loss of ₹5,975 crore for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), partly weighed down by the negative impact of mark-to-market adjustments on its treasury assets.

Ola Electric Mobility Ola Electric Mobility reported a reduction in its consolidated net loss to ₹362 crore in the September quarter, against ₹418 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer's revenue from operations declined 39% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹421 crore from ₹690 crore.

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IRCTC Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) posted a 22.9% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹263.6 crore for Q2FY27, compared with ₹342 crore in the year-ago quarter.

RVNL Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) reported an 8.3% YoY growth in net profit to ₹249.5 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹230.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Oil India Oil India's net profit declined 21.3% sequentially to ₹2,259.42 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹2,870.21 crore in the preceding quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) recorded a 30.44% YoY increase in total production to 1.24 lakh units in October, up from 94,873 units in the same month last year, as per its monthly business update.

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Meesho SoftBank Group-backed investment entity SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC is reportedly planning to sell approximately 1% stake in e-commerce company Meesho through a block deal valued at ₹1,174 crore.

Reliance Industries The Ministry of Power has approved Reliance Industries' proposal to construct an overhead transmission line in Gujarat for 25 years, subject to obtaining the necessary statutory clearances and meeting regulatory conditions.

EIH EIH, which operates the Oberoi and Trident hotel brands, posted a 19.3% YoY rise in net profit to ₹136 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹114 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue grew 16.1% to ₹694 crore from ₹598 crore in the year-ago period.

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Clean Max Enviro Clean Max Enviro signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), Government of Andhra Pradesh, to invest around ₹50,000 crore in an integrated clean energy complex. The proposed project will include 3 GW of renewable energy capacity and 1 GW of pumped hydro storage facilities.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.