Top stocks to watch today: Why IRFC, Ola, NCC, Tata stocks must be on radar? Full list for Tuesday, 29 September

Top stocks to watch today: Indian equities are likely to open cautiously flat, as indicated by GIFT Nifty, after Monday’s broad-based decline. The subdued signal suggests an attempt at stabilisation near oversold levels rather than a confirmed reversal.

Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,820 level, down nearly 4 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Nifty 50 fell 1.54% to close at 22,762, breaking below the key 23,000 level for the first time since April. Following Monday’s decline, the index’s year-to-date losses increased to 13%. The Sensex also ended lower, declining 1.43% to settle at 72,836, below the 73,000 mark.

Indian stock market investors are likely to keep an eye on several companies on Tuesday, September 29, as key business developments, order wins, fundraising plans, strategic moves and project updates drive investor attention.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Tata Group stocks, Ola Electric Mobility, ITC, NCC, Zydus Lifesciences are among the stocks likely to remain in focus on Tuesday.

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, 29 September IRFC: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has entered into a ₹4,200 crore term loan agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to fund renewable energy projects in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Advertisement

Tata Group stocks: Tata Trusts, which owns a 66% stake in Tata Sons, has proposed the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt Ltd (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with Tata Sons. The move is part of a strategic restructuring aimed at taking Tata Sons outside the regulatory framework governing non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and core investment companies (CICs).

Ola Electric Mobility: The company’s board has approved a rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares to raise up to ₹1,000 crore, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: The company has raised ₹2,500 crore through green non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via a private placement.

ITC: The FMCG company has acquired an additional 13,445 equity shares of Sproutlife Foods Pvt Ltd through a secondary purchase.

Advertisement

NCC: The company has secured a ₹1,076.71 crore order, excluding GST, from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Visakhapatnam, under the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its manufacturing facility in SEZ II, Ahmedabad, has concluded with one observation.

JSW Energy: Company said its Finance Committee, at its meeting on September 28, 2026, approved the allotment of 50,000 unsecured, listed, rated, taxable and redeemable non-convertible debentures.

Also Read | Four blue-chip stocks in India with expanding margins

Power Mech Projects: Company has received a ₹279.20 crore order from Telangana Power Generation Corporation Ltd for operation and maintenance work at the Yadadri Thermal Power Station.

Vikram Solar: Company has received a 400 MW module supply order from a leading Indian EPC company for decentralised solar projects spread across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.