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Top stocks to watch tomorrow: HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, RVNL, Bajaj Finance shares in focus on Monday, 5 Oct | Full list

Top stocks to watch on Monday, 5 October, 2026: HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, DLF, IDBI Bank are among the shares that will remain in focus on Monday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published4 Oct 2026, 06:06 PM IST
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Top stocks to watch on Monday, 5 October, 2026: Indian equity markets ended sharply lower for the eighth consecutive week, extending the ongoing corrective phase as persistent selling pressure and weak global cues continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The negative trend was visible from the beginning of the week, with the Sensex falling 1.52% on Monday. The benchmark then recorded relatively smaller declines over the next two sessions before slipping another 0.79% on Thursday. Overall, the Sensex declined 1,670.84 points to end at 71,909.70, while the Nifty dropped more than 3% to close at 22,421.95.

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Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Monday, 5 October, as a series of key announcements and developments—including business updates, fundraising plans, new orders, project progress, regulatory actions and strategic moves—could influence their shares.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty prediction: What will happen on Monday?

HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, DLF, IDBI Bank are among the shares that will remain in focus on Monday.

Top stocks to watch on Monday, 5 October

HDFC Bank

The bank has appointed Anup Bagchi as its new Managing Director and CEO after receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year term. His appointment brings an external candidate to the helm of India’s largest private sector bank, ending months of uncertainty surrounding its leadership transition.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank Ltd. reported strong business growth as of September 30, 2026, according to an exchange filing on Sunday. The bank’s loans and advances rose nearly 24% year-on-year to 3.1 lakh crore from 2.5 lakh crore.

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Hindustan Zinc

The company’s mined metal production increased 5% year-on-year to 271 kilotonnes. Saleable metal production also rose 7% YoY to 264 kilotonnes.

Bharat Coking Coal

Bharat Coking Coal reported a 20.7% YoY rise in total raw coal production to 2.57 million tonnes (mt) in September, compared with 2.13 mt in the corresponding month last year.

RVNL

RVNL said the letter of acceptance received from East Coast Railway for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of an IP-based video surveillance system for ECoR rolling stock has been cancelled.

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has received an administrative warning from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over alleged violations of insider trading regulations involving six individuals.

DLF

DLF announced the complete sell-out of The Aureva, its luxury residential community in Sector 63, Gurugram, targeted at the retirement segment. The project recorded sales of around 1,985 crore, reflecting strong demand for luxury retirement communities offering a combination of premium living, wellness, convenience, healthcare access and community engagement.

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Indian Bank

Indian Bank continued to report strong business momentum in the second quarter of FY27, with total business increasing 14.2% year-on-year and 4.4% sequentially to 15.96 lakh crore.

Also Read | IT stocks to buy for over 32% returns ahead of Q2 results

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance said its board has approved a preferential issue of warrants that can be converted into an equivalent number of equity shares, with the total issue size capped at 5,800 crore.

IDBI Bank

The bank posted an 18% year-on-year increase in total business to 6.27 lakh crore during the second quarter, according to its Q2 business update.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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