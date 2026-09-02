Top stocks to watch tomorrow: Reason why these shares are in focus for Thursday's trading session | Full list

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Thursday, September 3, following key developments and announcements.

RBL Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, Paisalo Digital, NHPC, ICICI Bank, India Cements, and Meesho are among the stocks likely to remain in focus.

The Indian stock market remained under pressure for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, September 2, with the benchmark indices breaking below key levels as renewed fighting in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher, stoking inflation concerns and expectations of tighter monetary policy.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.59% lower at 23,914. The index had earlier plunged to an intraday low of 23,786 before late-session buying helped it recover a large part of its losses.

The Sensex ended 0.62% lower at 76,469 after falling to a one-month low during intraday trade. The selling pressure extended to the broader market, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 0.53% and 0.37%, respectively.

Stocks to watch on September 3 RBL Bank: The bank mobilised around $3.40 billion (approximately ₹324.72 billion) in deposits under the Reserve Bank of India's FCNR(B) swap facility as of August 31, 2026. Loans provided by the bank's International Banking Unit against these deposits stood at around $1.08 billion (approximately ₹103.09 billion).

The mobilisation was also supported by promoter Emirates NBD and its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company has been declared the successful bidder for an interstate transmission project for evacuating power from Rajasthan REZ Phase IV.

The project, involving a 6,000 MW ±800 kV HVDC transmission system between Barmer-II in Rajasthan and South Kalamb in Maharashtra, carries quoted annual transmission charges of ₹3,244.33 crore. The company received the Letter of Intent on September 2.

Paisalo Digital: The company's Operations and Finance Committee will meet on September 5 to consider and approve a fund-raising proposal through the private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

NHPC: The company received ₹392.31 crore and €15.36 lakh following arbitration proceedings involving BGS-SGS-SOMA.

ICICI Bank: The bank completed the purchase of an additional 2% stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance through multiple tranches between July 22 and September 2 for approximately ₹1,470 crore. Following the acquisition, ICICI Bank's shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life has increased to around 52.8%.

India Cements: The company agreed to acquire a 26% stake in Amplus TN One Energy for up to ₹14.06 crore. The renewable energy investment is aimed at meeting the company's green energy requirements, optimising energy costs, and complying with captive power consumption regulations.

Meesho: Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp. is offering to sell 70 million shares in Indian e-commerce platform Meesho Ltd through a block deal on Thursday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

The seller, SoftBank-affiliated SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC, is offering a 1.5% stake in the Vidit Aatrey-led company, with the floor price for the shares being set at ₹205 rupees per share, representing a 3.1% discount to Meesho's closing price of ₹211.60 on 2 September on the National Stock Exchange.

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