Top stocks to watch tomorrow, Sept 4 and reasons why they are in focus for Friday’s trading session

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Friday, 4 September, following key business developments, order wins, fundraising plans, and investment announcements made after market hours.

UltraTech Cement, Power Grid Corporation of India, Sterlite Technologies, Solex Energy, CreditAccess Grameen, Innovision, Ramco Systems, and Welspun Investments are among the stocks likely to remain in focus.

The Nifty ended the Thursday's session, 3 September, with a decline of 0.17% at 23,873, while the Sensex finished 0.55% lower at 76,152. Both key indices have extended their losing streak to a fourth consecutive session.

The broader markets, however, recovered from their earlier losses, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index surging 1.40%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.27%.

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Stocks to watch on September 04 UltraTech Cement: The company announced its entry into the wires and cables business with the launch of Ultravolt, backed by an investment of ₹1,800 crore. The Aditya Birla Group said Ultravolt will be housed under UltraTech Cement and aims to become one of the top two players in the segment within five years.

Cipla: Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla, has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. for the exclusive licensing and supply of QL2107, a biosimilar to Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in the US market.

Bharat Forge: Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. (KSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has signed a memorandum of understanding with FN Herstal to pursue local manufacturing and industrial cooperation to support India's defence requirements.

Power Grid Corporation of India: It has been declared the successful bidder for an inter-state transmission project related to the integration of renewable energy projects in Gujarat. The project carries quoted annual transmission charges of ₹1,152.49 crore, with the Letter of Intent received on September 3.

Sterlite Technologies: The board has approved a ₹3,000 crore capacity expansion plan at its existing manufacturing facilities to meet rising global demand for optical fibre cables and connectivity solutions. The company plans to fund the expansion through internal accruals and/or debt.

Solex Energy: The renewable energy company has secured work orders worth ₹74.77 crore from domestic entities for the manufacture and supply of solar photovoltaic modules. The orders are scheduled to be executed by December 2026, strengthening the company's order pipeline.

CreditAccess Grameen: The NBFC has raised ₹300 crore through the private placement of non-convertible debentures. The issue was fully subscribed and bilaterally placed with Barclays Bank PLC, with the funds expected to support the growth of the company's credit offerings across rural and semi-urban markets.

Innovision: The company has received a ₹48.25 crore contract from NHAI for the operation of the Mangapatnam Fee Plaza in Andhra Pradesh. The work includes user-fee collection and the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent facilities.

Ramco Systems: The cement maker signed a memorandum of understanding with Safran Helicopter Engines to enable the integration of Safran's engine data with Ramco Aviation Software. The collaboration is expected to reduce manual data entry and improve the accuracy and consistency of maintenance operations for helicopter operators.

Welspun Investments: The company said its subsidiary has approved a proposed investment of up to ₹1,000 crore in Indivara Realty, following approval by the company's board.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: It has received a Letter of Acceptance worth ₹76.06 crore from a domestic EPC contractor for the supply of 66 kV Extra High Voltage underground power cables for a transmission project in Gujarat.