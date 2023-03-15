Top stocks under 200 to add to your watchlist

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

Investors and traders should keep in mind the risks involved as there is a bearish tone on Dalal Street.

A list of 9 stocks which are trending bullish and outperforming in a weak market.

The breakout from the previous swing high of ₹103 signals that momentum may take the stock higher.

The RSI on the weekly chart is forming a higher high indicating strength in the momentum.

The stock is on the verge of breaking out from a 5-year consolidation at ₹116.

GAIL has been an outperforming stock in the energy space since February 2023 even though markets are down.

Investors should add this stock to their watchlist.

The higher high – higher low bullish structure and the slope of averages trending northwards, indicate the bulls are in control of the trend.

On the weekly chart, the breakout from two red lines has been acting as a demand zone.

Another power stock, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is trending bullish on the charts.

The slope of the RSI is also trending northwards indicating a bullish scenario on the weekly and daily charts.

On the daily chart, accumulation is seen at the test of the 200 DMA (orange line).

The stock has also broken the 14 years range from 2008 to 2020 indicating a stronger bullish trend.

NTPC has been leading in the power space and the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹182 recently.

On the weekly and daily chart, the trend is bullish but the dip to ₹135-140 zone seems a favourable low risk – high reward entry point for investors.

The stock is hovering around the breakout retest levels as the markets are trending lower.

On the weekly chart, the breakout from the multiple highs on the line chart has been retested around the ₹130-145 zone.

Karnataka Bank is one of the stocks which ticks all the check boxes on the chart for a bullish trend.

As the market is trending and the stock is trading at highs, the retracement seems like a convincing buy-on-dip strategy.

On the weekly chart, the stock has surpassed the 2018 high of ₹162 and has accelerated the bullish momentum.

Steel major Jindal Saw has hit a 52-week high of ₹179 last week and is trending bullish on the charts.

The bullish range shift on the weekly RSI scale strengthens the trend.

On the daily chart, the stock is trending with the support of a rising trendline signalling the buyers are active on every dip in the stock.

With a marketcap of over ₹50 bn and stock trading at a 52-week high, the chart indicates the bullish structure of higher high – higher low as per Dow theory.

The bullish structure indicates investors should definitely add this stock to their watchlist.

On the right-hand side, the daily chart signals the re-test of a breakout from the previous swing high at ₹110. The resistance will turn to support at ₹110. This will also act as a demand zone for the bulls.

The multiple support at ₹90-92 indicates the support area strengthened by the long-term moving average.

On the weekly chart of First Source Limited (FSL), a bottoming technical structure is visible at the 200 WMA.

The stock can see a good upside momentum and investors should have this stock on their watchlist.

On the daily chart, the stock price reclaimed the 50 DMA. The RSI in the lower panel witnessed upward momentum, signalling a strong bullish trend.

On the weekly chart, the breakout at the horizontal trendline was re-tested and the bullish momentum post the re-test indicates the resumption of the trend.

Since its high of ₹143 in January 2023, the stock is consolidating in the range of ₹120-140.

We witnessed a huge rally in Federal bank right from ₹80-85 to ₹140 levels.

On the weekly chart, the higher high – higher low pattern signals a medium-to-long-term bullish trend.

Additionally, the bullish range shift on the RSI strengthens the bullish scenario on the daily chart.

On the daily chart, we are witnessing the trendline breakout, indicating the resumption of the bullish momentum.

In the lower panel, the RSI is highlighted on the weekly and daily charts.

The 50-period moving average is the blue line while the orange line is the 200-period moving average. These are the default colours used to highlight the averages on the charts.

In the image below, on the left is the weekly chart while on the right is the daily chart.

The first stock is Aditya Birla Capital.

Based on the above criteria, I have filtered 9 stocks.

Traders use the RSI to identify potential trend reversals and to determine whether a security is overbought or oversold.

The RSI is plotted on a scale from 0 to 100. Readings above 70 generally indicate an overbought condition. Readings below 30 indicate an oversold condition.

It is calculated by comparing the average gains and losses of a security over a specific period. The default period a technical analyst uses is 14 periods.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a popular technical oscillator used in financial markets to analyse the strength of the momentum in a security's price movement.

When the 50-day MA crosses above the 200-day MA, it suggests that the short-term trend has turned bullish and is gaining strength, which could potentially lead to a sustained uptrend in the future.

The 50-day MA is a short-term trend indicator, while the 200-day MA is seen as a long-term trend indicator.

In technical analysis, the term "Golden Cross" refers to a bullish signal that occurs when the 50-day moving average (MA) of a security crosses above its 200-day moving average.

⦁ Daily RSI (14 periods) should be above 40

⦁ Weekly RSI (14 periods) should be above 50

To shortlist the stocks, I have used a strategy using technical indicators like moving averages to define the direction of the trend and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to define the strength of the trend.

In this article, I'll discuss the stocks which are trading between ₹100-200 that you can add to your watchlist. This is a mix of largecaps, midcaps, and smallcap with a minimum marketcap of around ₹10 billion (bn).

As a trader and an investor, this is a good time to accumulate the best outperforming stocks when markets are in such a consolidation phase.

The volatility in individual stocks is high as the index trends in this range.

The US benchmark index, Dow Jones, is trending between 30,000-35,000 while the Indian benchmark BSE Sensex is between 58,000-62,000.

Indian share markets have been volatile in the past few weeks. But they’re largely trending in the range of about 5%.

