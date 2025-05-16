Sugar rush: The five sweetest stocks to sample in 2025
Equitymaster 5 min read 16 May 2025, 01:49 PM IST
SummaryWith several companies expanding capacity and diversifying smartly, there are some exciting opportunities shaping up for investors.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s sugar industry isn’t just massive, it’s a powerhouse. As the world’s largest consumer and the second-largest producer of sugar, India has always had a sweet spot on the global stage.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less