Sugar rush: The five sweetest stocks to sample in 2025

On the financial front, the company has seen decent growth. Revenue grew from ₹17,130 crore in 2020 to ₹29,410 crore in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.5%. Net profit increased from ₹890 crore in 2020 to ₹1,620 crore in 2024, at a CAGR of about 16.1%. Return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) averaged 26% and 40.4%, respectively, over this period.The company plans to further expand its distillery capacity.