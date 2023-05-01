Top ten Nifty mid-cap gainers and losers of April; do you own any?

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd came in second on the list with gains of 21.7% for April. The stock recovered from ₹403.20 to ₹490.70. According to the company's exchange filing, the group recorded record-breaking highest sales during the fiscal year FY23 of ₹12,930.9 crore (up by 25% year over year) and highest ever collections of ₹9,805.5 crore (up by 31% y-o-y).